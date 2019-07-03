MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jeff Oxford (left) visits with Farmington athletic director Brad Blew during a tour of Farmington's new indoor facility featuring 60 yards of turf for practice. Oxford, who served as Farmington school board president for a number of years, stepped aside during reorganization of the board at a Monday, June 24 meeting.

FARMINGTON -- Jeff Oxford indicated a willingness to step aside after several years serving as president of Farmington School Board with Travis Warren becoming president.

That was part of reorganization during the June 24 school board meeting held in the commons area at Farmington High School.

"I've done this a long time," Oxford said asking for nominations for president. According to archives with the Enterprise-Leader, Oxford was first elected president during the March 28, 2011, meeting.

Board member Amy Hill nominated Travis Warren for president, Oxford seconded, and the motion passed.

Board member Doug Williams nominated Hill as vice president, Oxford seconded, and the motion passed.

Williams nominated Oxford as secretary, Warren seconded, and the motion passed.

The board approved the consent agenda, which included monthly financial statements. Superintendent Bryan Law said money had been borrowed from the CIP (capital improvement projects) budget and it looks like the district will be able to transfer that back in two lump sums. Law told the board the assessment was not quite what was hoped, but preliminary numbers show it is trending higher.

Law described major expenditures over the past year including "a $180,000 hit" working on air conditioning at the junior high around late June of 2018, plus replacing the band truck and purchasing a bus.

"Those were big ticket items that we tried to get out of the way," Law said.

Other agenda items approved by the board included: designation of Law as ex-officio non-voting member of the school board; a $5,000 contract with Aliza Jones, building consultant; a second school resource officer (SRO) with the district paying 80 percent of the salary and the City of Farmington contributing 20 percent.

Law reviewed policy changes instituted at the state level, saying 5o to 60 percent are probably just name changes. Law informed the board of a new policy mandating board meetings must be recorded. Recordings of those meetings will be uploaded to the district website for public access.

"That's one of the policies that has the greatest impact on us," Law said.

Policy changes will affect school nurses and food service.

Warren noted policies that will report on all kids that don't get vaccinated and bullying.

Law explained food service policy changes have been prompted by what he described as concerns that aren't accurate.

"Our kids are not going hungry here, but it is a challenge to collect those dues that are outstanding," Law said.

According to Law, in most cases it's not the kids who aren't paying for school meals, it's their families, some of which have financial challenges.

The board heard a construction update on the $16 million Cardinal Stadium football complex, which seats 2,500 people on the home side and an additional 1,200 for visitors. The complex includes an indoor training field, weight room, theater-seating film room, football-soccer-cheer-and-dance locker rooms, and concession stands, as well as track and field facilities. Construction Superintendent Bob Archer reported the concession stand was completed that very day as well as visitor locker rooms.

"Man, we've got a beautiful facility. We're right at the end of the fourth quarter, it's not quite finished yet," Law said, adding, "I can't wait for all of it to be done."

Oxford agreed, saying, "Guys, it looks beautiful. I'm like a kid in a candy store. I'm very proud of that, I'm very proud of this whole campus."

Holding fingers barely apart, Archer said, "We're that close to being done with the turf. It will be done in a couple of days."

"I'm glad to have all the painting done," Archer said, gesturing at contractor supervisors present. "These guys have done miracles around all the rain to get the painting done. The landscaping will be done soon. Everything's moving along well."

Board members inquired about the teardown at the junior high and were informed there were no surprises.

"The variable was whether we would tear up the sidewalks or not," Archer said. "We did, so we're going to replace them."

Law discussed an additional item to the agenda, the receipt of $26,250 from Pinnacle Group to go toward the widening of State Highway 170 in front of the high school.

"This is being done for us. It's being done for the traffic we create," Law said.

The next meeting was set for July 22 at the district office.

The meeting adjourned and the board toured Cardinal Stadium going high into the press box to look down upon the near-completed vast complex with separate track and field facilities behind the stadium. The tour showcased cheer and dance studios as part of the expansive indoor training facility which boasts a 60-yard turf football field.

"These are exciting times for the district," Oxford said. "I appreciate the support we've got from everyone in the community."

