PRAIRIE GROVE

Suzette Vest, 46, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Donna Rush of Prairie Grove was cited June 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Louis Sturgeon, 48, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 18 in connection with domestic battery third degree, terroristic threatening second degree.

Tyler Brady, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Johnny Owen, 55, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 22 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, open container.

Luz Bliss, 42, of Lincoln, was arrested June 23 in connection with second DWI, careless driving, driving on suspended license for DWI.

Two 16-year-old boys of Prairie Grove were cited June 24 for curfew violation.

Michael Evans, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 26 in connection with DWI, speeding.

Don Mourning, 57, of Cane Hill, was arrested June 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joseph Shultz, 32, of Springdale, was cited June 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

FARMINGTON

Alena Dusek, 20, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A juvenile was arrested June 17 in connection with felony breaking or entering a vehicle and felony theft of vehicle.

A juvenile was arrested June 17 in connection with communicating a false alarm, disorderly conduct.

Bobby Rice, 56, of Farmington, was arrested June 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A juvenile was arrested June 18 in connection with flight from officer, public intoxication.

Erika Norman, 28, of Farmington, was arrested June 18 in connection with two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no turn signal.

John Trolinger, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 18 in connection with two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wyatt Jones, 21, of Farmington, was arrested June 20 in connection with domestic battering, second degree, endangering the welfare of a minor, first degree, domestic battery, third degree, public intoxication.

Torsha Dixon, 31, of West Fork, was arrested June 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nathan Boyd, 39, of Farmington, was arrested June 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Heath Samples, 32, of Farmington, was arrested June 21 in connection with felony theft by receiving, felony possession of paraphernalia, felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine.

Thomas Betts, 23, of Fletcher, Okla., was arrested June 22 in connection with possessing an instrument of crime.

Julianna Valle, 20, of Farmington, was arrested June 23 in connection with DWI.

Christopher Cargill, 34, of Elkins, was arrested June 23 in connection with two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of meth or cocaine.

Morgan Granada, 20, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 23 in connection with obstructing governmental operations, flight from officer.

Tina McElhaney, 37, of Huntsville, was arrested June 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Vanessa Smith, 51, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Shawn Gaines, 30, of Siloam Springs, was arrested June 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Harold Hartford, 39, of Farmington, was arrested June 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Romario Tafolla, 24, of Lincoln, was arrested June 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Delana Harmon, 49, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Snider, 28, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested June 27 in connection with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct.

