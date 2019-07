The following events will be held at local libraries the next week.

Wednesday, July 3

FARMINGTON

No activities

LINCOLN

No activities

PRAIRIE GROVE

1 p.m., astronomer Dan Barth

Thursday, July 4

All libraries closed for the holiday.

Friday, July 5

FARMINGTON

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Craft Fridays

Saturday, July 6

FARMINGTON

10 a.m.-noon, Coding & robotics (ages 7-12)

Monday, July 8

FARMINGTON

10-11 a.m., A Universe of Stories, Super Steve Science

Tuesday, July 9

FARMINGTON

10:30 a.m., Little Cardinal's Story Time

2-3:30 p.m., Lego Club

LINCOLN

5:30-7:30 p.m., Family Game Night

PRAIRIE GROVE

3:30-5 p.m., Rockin' Readers (4th-6th grade)

7 p.m., Astronomy for Everyone

Wednesday, July 10

FARMINGTON

No events

LINCOLN

10 a.m., Aaron Acosta's Magic Show

11 a.m., Lego Time

2 p.m., Juniors Book Club

PRAIRIE GROVE

1 p.m., Astronomer Dan Barth

General News on 07/03/2019