FARMINGTON

Fireworks Show

The annual Farmington fireworks display will be Thursday, July 4. The show will begin at dark near the junior high football stadium on Double Springs Road.

Wheels for Meals

Farmington Senior Center will sponsor its third annual Wheels for Meals, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 6 at Brand New Church on West Main Street. The show for cars, trucks and motorcycles is also sponsored by the church and Auto Zone in Fayetteville. No entry fee but a $20 donation will be accepted. Wheels for Meals includes live music, concessions, 50/50 pot and door prizes. Trophies will be given at 12:30 p.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Celebrate Prairie Grove

The city's annual Celebrate Prairie Grove will be Friday, July 5 at Rieff Park. Concessions and inflatables will open at 6 p.m. The aquatic park will open at 7 p.m. for free swimming. Fireworks will go off at dark.

Kiddie Cheerleader Camp

The PGHS Cheerleaders will host their annual Kiddie Camp July 29 - August 1, at the Prairie Grove High School Gymnasium. You can register by visiting https://form.jotform.com/81166023595154 or you can register the morning of July 29 beginning at 8:30am.

Community on 07/03/2019