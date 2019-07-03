MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln sophomore Eli Rich competes in the high jump during the first-ever Wolf Relays track and field meet hosted by Lincoln High School on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Rich finished fourth reaching a height of 5-06, yet continued to improve. Rich cleared 6-o for second place at the 3A-1 West Conference meet April 22 at Mansfield; and qualified for the State 3A meet held April 30 at Green Forest where he placed eighth with a jump of 5-10.
WOLF RELAYS MARCH 28, 2019
at Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium
Boys Team Rankings
1. Gentry 146
2. Gravette 125
3. Elkins 70.50
4. Prairie Grove 54
5. Greenland 48
6. Lincoln 39
7. Cedarville 33.50
8. West Fork 33
9. Haas Hall 32
10. Westville 20
11. Shiloh Christian 18
12. The New School 12
Girls Team Rankings
1. Gravette 142
2. Cedarville 82
3. West Fork, 70
4. Prairie Grove 59
5. Greenland 58
6. Decatur 51
7. Shiloh Christian 45
8. Elkins 25
9. Haas Hall Academy 16
10. Westville, Okla. 15
11. Lincoln 10
12. Gentry 6
