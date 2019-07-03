MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln sophomore Eli Rich competes in the high jump during the first-ever Wolf Relays track and field meet hosted by Lincoln High School on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Rich finished fourth reaching a height of 5-06, yet continued to improve. Rich cleared 6-o for second place at the 3A-1 West Conference meet April 22 at Mansfield; and qualified for the State 3A meet held April 30 at Green Forest where he placed eighth with a jump of 5-10.