School is out, but many students are busy with jobs, sports, etc. Recently, Allee Lipford spent several days at Summer Bible Camp, this year called "Super Summer."

After returning home, she suddenly found herself on board a plane with her dad, Keith Lipford, bound for a week's mission trip to Guatamala. A few pictures have been sent back, and they report that the second day they had seven professions of faith. We hope to hear more good reports.

I keep getting comments about the jokes. People do like a good laugh once in a while. If you have one to share, please call me.

For now -- "Memory Class"

An elderly couple had been experiencing declining memories, so they decided to take a power memory class where one is taught to remember things by association.

A few days after the class, the old man was outside talking with his neighbor about how much the class helped him.

"What was the name of the instructor?" asked the neighbor.

"Oh, ummmm, let's see." the old man pondered. "You know that flower, you know, the one that smells really nice but has those prickly thorns, what's that flower's name?"

"A rose?" asked the neighbor.

"Yes, that's it," replied the old man. He then turned toward his house and shouted, "Hey, Rose, what's the name of the instructor we took the memory class from?"

Happy birthday to Danny Butler, Aubrey McLarsen, Gracie Ramirez, Terri Pitts, Joyce Snodgrass, Amy Love, Rebecca Peterson, Effie Fulnechek, Garrett Bush, Richard Bentley, Kenneth Davis, Jimmy King, Gary Morris, Vernon Yeager.

Happy anniversary to Shadoe and Caitlyn Vanatta.

Happy years, all!

