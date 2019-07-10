A Washington County justice of the peace pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated during her arraignment July 2 in Prairie Grove District Court.

Andrea Jenkins, who is District 10 justice of the peace and a Farmington teacher and bus driver, was arrested June 12 in connection with driving while intoxicated. A first offense DWI is a misdemeanor.

According to a district court spokeswoman, Jenkins' attorney pleaded not guilty on Jenkins' behalf. Jenkins was given a Sept. 3 trial date.

Jenkins, 41, was arrested after she had arrived on the scene of an accident involving her minor son at Heritage Parkway and Butler Road at 8:10 p.m. June 12. The officer noticed a strong odor of intoxicants when he began talking to her and asked her if she had been drinking, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jenkins told the officer she had two glasses of wine, the report said.

A field sobriety test was issued and the result was consistent with an intoxicated person, according to the police report.

Jenkins began cursing and yelling and told the officer she had only driven there to help her son, according to the report. She refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene, was arrested, placed in handcuffs and taken to the county detention center.

Tests taken at the jail showed a blood alcohol content of 0.17, according to the police report. The legal limit for DWI in Arkansas is .08.

She was booked into the detention center and released on bond around 6 a.m. June 13.

Jenkins was elected justice of the peace for District 10 in November 2018 and is serving her first term on the Quorum Court. District 10 includes Farmington and parts of Fayetteville.

She is a teacher at Williams Elementary School in Farmington and has taught for the district for 8 years, according to school officials. Jenkins has driven a Farmington school bus for five years.

