FARMINGTON -- For the first time, Courtney Jones, principal of Lincoln High School, will have a full-time assistant principal on her staff.

Lincoln School Board recently approved Zach Vest as high school assistant principal for the 2019-20 school year. Vest is coming from Heritage High School in Rogers where he served as an assistant administrator.

Other School Board Action On June 24: — Reorganized with Tera Thompson as president, Connie Meyer as vice president and Oletha Danafort as secretary. — Approved a resolution to waive formal bids to repair roof and other damage from a storm in May so the repairs will be ready for the school year. — Hired Chelsea Wingfield (speech pathologist), Angela Guillory (high school math), Aron Parisi (high school English), Hunter Corbell (math, coach), Brittany Engel (middle school math). — Accepted resignations from Reed Mendoza (coach), Katherine Mendoza (social worker), Melissa Geurian (special education).

For the past year, Jones worked with Mark Scates as dean of students. Scates, who also works part-time as a Prairie Grove police officer, resigned to pursue other endeavors.

Prior to Scates, Deon Birkes served at the high school as half assistant high school principal and half athletic director. Now, Birkes is athletic director and transportation director.

"This is my first full-time assistant principal in seven years," Jones said. "We're super excited and we are ready to get started."

Jones said having a full-time assistant principal is important because that person is certified in administration and will be able to assist in other areas such as teacher evaluations and curriculum.

"I'll be able to balance the workload with another administrator that understands the dynamics of a school setting," Jones said.

Vest's primary responsibilities will be discipline, special education and 504 Plans to help students with disabilities. They both will be working together in other areas at the high school.

Vest, who is from Charleston, has been in education for 13 years. He's been with Rogers the past five years. He's also worked at Decatur High School and at Western Yell County High School in Havana. He taught social studies for eight years.

He has a master's degree in curriculum and instruction and a building principal endorsement.

Jones said 12 people applied for the position, including some from within the district. A committee of 12 administrators, teachers and staff members interviewed eight candidates.

Vest stood out, Jones said, because of the experience he brought to the table and his ideas. His educational philosophy aligned with Lincoln's philosophy, she said.

In addition, Jones said she believes Vest will complement her strengths and weaknesses.

Vest said he was interested in the Lincoln position because it provided him an opportunity to take the next step in his educational journey.

Lincoln's commitment to using technology in education was another reason he applied for the job. Vest said he has a strong background in technology and he hopes he can help the district in that area.

In addition, he said he wanted to return to a smaller setting, similar to his hometown of Charleston.

Another change at the high school this year, Jones said, is that eighth grade will move to Lincoln Middle School. Jones said this decision was made so the buildings will be more balanced as far as the number of students on campus.

For 2019-20, Lincoln High will have about 400 students in ninth through 12th grades. The middle school will have fourth-eighth grades and the elementary school houses pre-kindergarten through third grade.

General News on 07/10/2019