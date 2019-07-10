Shannon O'Dell, 47, of Farmington, entered a plea of not guilty to three counts of disorderly conduct through his attorney on June 13, according to Kim Bentley, court clerk for Farmington District Court. O'Dell's attorney, Greg Cuzick of Farmington, filed the plea on O'Dell's behalf, Bentley said.

His trial is set for Aug. 14.

O'Dell as pastor of Brand New Church was cited for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, by Farmington police on three consecutive Sundays: May 26, June 2, June 9. The citations were in response to neighbors' complaints about loud music coming from the church building on Main Street on Sunday mornings.

