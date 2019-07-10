Photo: Huffaker

Henry Ray Huffaker

Henry Ray Huffaker, 85, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home. He was born April 30, 1934, in Lincoln, the son of Raymond Loyd and Doris Ione (Southerland) Huffaker.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Roxie Huffaker; his parents; and one brother, David Huffaker

Survivors include two daughters, Jeri Snodgrass and her husband Gene and Teri Huffaker and her husband Jim Miller; one son, Mike Huffaker and his companion Maggie; one brother, Joe Huffaker and his wife Charlene; four grandchildren, Mindy Vertz and her husband Caleb, Janel Snodgrass, Nathan Snodgrass and Jake Snodgrass; three great-grandchildren, Cole Vertz, Hayden Vertz and Emma Kate Vertz.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Lincoln Cemetery, and no graveside service was held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Richard Dale Murray

Richard Dale Murray, 43, of Rogers, Ark., passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Sept. 4, 1975, in Fayetteville, Ark., the son of Jimmy Dale Murray and Mary (Childress) Skaggs.

He loved going to auctions with his dad, he had a love of Native American heritage. He loved American eagles and had collections of these things. He lived with a serious illness since the age of 8. It was complications due to this illness that led to his passing. Although our hearts are breaking we have to be grateful for the freedom from his body for his soul and spirit to soar like an eagle.

Survivors include his father, Jimmy Dale Murray and his wife Nita; his mother, Mary Skaggs and her husband James; paternal grandparents, Rocky and Dorothy Murray; one brother, Gregory Murray; one sister, Melody Armstrong; two nieces, Ciara May Armstrong and Jada Armstong; one nephew, Koda Armstrong.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the White Rock Cemetery and no graveside service was held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

