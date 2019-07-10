PRAIRIE GROVE

Landis Mayfield, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited June 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tillman Tollett, 47, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Maguire, 46, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 28 in connection with DWI second, careless driving, no proof of insurance.

Austin Choquette, 24, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 30 in connection with DWI, careless driving, open container.

Thomas Yiamkis, 20, of Little Rock, was arrested July 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Taylor Cunningham, 23, of Fayetteville, was cited July 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Elisha Allen, 19, of Lincoln, was cited July 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Don Calico, 44, of Huntsville, was cited July 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tracy Brown, 44, of Altus, was arrested July 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Alana Wilder, 34, of Rogers, was cited July 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bradley Workman, 28, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited July 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Zachary McGarrah, 25, of Fayetteville, was cited July 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kyle Kiser, 25, of Huntsville, was arrested July 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Jeremy Woody, 39, of Fayetteville, was cited June 30 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Danielle Snyder, 28, of Farmington, was arrested June 30 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Danetta McCoy, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Donald Twardowski, 30, of Farmington, was arrested July 2 in connection with domestic battering, third degree, felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Renae Johnson, 36, of Springdale, was arrested July 2 on a warrant for failure to pay appear.

Garrett Payne, 27, of Farmington, was arrested July 2 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

