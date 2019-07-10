LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Phyllis Amerine, of Fayetteville, right, and her daughter Janine Amerine, a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, go through clothes donated for the new LIFE Ministries resale store in Farmington. The store, located at 12204 W. Highway 62, will open Saturday, July 13. It will be open 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Donations will be accepted during store hours only. The store is sponsored by the LIFE Ministries organization, with assistance from many churches in Farmington.

General News on 07/10/2019