The following events will be held at local libraries the next week.

Wednesday, July 10

LINCOLN

10 a.m., Aaron Acosta's Magic Show

11 a.m., Lego Time

2 p.m., Juniors Book Club

PRAIRIE GROVE

8:30-10 p.m., Evening Under the Stars with Dan Barth

Thursday, July 11

PRAIRIE GROVE

10 a.m. Story Time

Friday, July 12

FARMINGTON

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Craft Fridays

Monday, July 15

FARMINGTON

10-11 a.m., A Universe of Stories, Dino O'Dell

Tuesday, July 16

FARMINGTON

10:30 a.m., Little Cardinal's Story Time

LINCOLN

5:30-7:30 p.m., Family Game Night

PRAIRIE GROVE

3:30-4:30 p.m., Bookworms (1st-3rd grades)

Wednesday, July 17

LINCOLN

10 a.m., NHECM Wildlife Show

11 a.m., Lego Time

2 p.m., Juniors Book Club

PRAIRIE GROVE

1 p.m., Dino O'Dell

