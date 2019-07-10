LINCOLN

Lincoln Alumni Reunion

Lincoln Alumni will have a reunion from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, July 14 at the high school on Highway 62.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Kiddie Cheerleader Camp

The PGHS Cheerleaders will host their annual Kiddie Camp July 29 - August 1, at the Prairie Grove High School Gymnasium. You can register by visiting https://form.jotform.com/81166023595154 or you can register the morning of July 29 beginning at 8:30am.

Clothesline Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday, Sept. 1, please call Marion Cowwan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group, please plan on 20-30 minutes of song. Everyone else bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.

Community on 07/10/2019