MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington 2019 graduate Eric Hill accompanied by his family (from left): brother, Sawyer Hill, 13; father, Dale Hill; Eric Hill, center; mother, Amy Hill; and brother, Trey Hill, 15; was honored on senior night. Eric played third base for the baseball team and started at quarterback for the football squad. He has been selected as Male Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019 at Farmington.

FARMINGTON -- Trailing Harrison 35-0 the game was well out of reach, yet Farmington lacked one thing in the final game played at Allen Holland Field Nov. 2, 2018, -- points.

Farmington's Male Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019, Eric Hill, knew how to connect the dots.

From his own 15-yard line, the All-State senior quarterback took the snap and made a handoff to tailback Reid Turner to close out Allen Holland Field with some dignity because the play resulted in Farmington's final points scored at the historic setting.

"Reid, he's been playing, watching on that field since he was five and he deserved to get that ball," Hill said. "I think he deserved to score that last touchdown."

Hill had just returned to the huddle from playing defense. He concentrated on executing the play and moving onto the next one, but Turner ripped off a long 85-yard touchdown run culminating the drive. Farmington failed to convert the extra-point, but at least the Cardinals were on the scoreboard.

Hill seized opportunity playing high school sports, something not every student chooses to do.

"You just have to have fun and realize that high school only lasts four years," Hill said. "It's not going to come back and you just have to maximize each moment, have fun with your teammates and each game you play."

Hill acknowledges the influence of people surrounding him, enabling him to experience the level of success he achieved as a high school student-athlete and become Farmington's Male Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019.

"My parents, first off, (Dale and Amy Hill, of Farmington) they've supported me and helped me no matter what I was doing. They always wanted me to succeed," Hill said. "Then my group of friends that always support, they want you to experience that common goal and reach it together: Chuck Carlson, Jacob Rogers, Reid Turner, Seth Swain, Dimariae Donovan, and Jacob Freeman.

Hill described his relationship as good with offensive coordinator Spencer Adams, who called most of the plays Hill ran as starting quarterback on the football team -- including Turner's 85-yard ramble that came with 4:39 remaining in the third quarter.

"We could always have fun, but it was serious when it was time to get down to it," Hill said. "His play-calling was great and we still have a good relationship."

Hill grins when asked if the relationship allowed him leeway to audible and change the play at the line of scrimmage.

"At times, certain plays we could, other plays, not so much."

Hill also enjoyed a good relationship with head football coach Mike Adams.

"He's a good coach and he led us to do the right thing and helped us to grow as players and as students growing to be young men," Hill said. "And my relationship's also pretty good with him, too."

Hill's favorite football player is former Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield, now with the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

"He shows some emotion, but just the way he plays like being joyful all the time and that stuff it's fun to watch, and he's a great leader, too," Hill said.

Hill played baseball in the spring and attributes head baseball coach Jay Harper's hands-on approach instilling appropriate methods of dealing with adversity and how to move on.

"He's helped me grow so much and learn no matter what people are in front of you. In my sophomore year, people probably didn't think I was going to play, but I worked at it and started my sophomore year with 10 seniors," Hill said. "He's taught me a lot of things about life and how to get over it."

Assistant baseball coach Clint Scrivner worked on the mechanics of the game and knew when Hill needed a calm, reassuring word.

"He has taught me a lot about fielding and he's helped me keep my head up when things are going down and I kind of start to lose my leeway and run my emotions a little bit which doesn't happen often, but I like him. He's a great guy," Hill said.

Hill's favorite baseball player is 8-time Major League All-Star Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, whose composure Hill admires.

"He keeps an even head. He's not up and down like some other players in Major League Baseball," Hill said. "He doesn't get upset. He's just a great overall player."

Hill's future plans are to continue to grow his landscaping and lawncare business and then go to electrical school in the fall. His father operates Hill Electric, an owner-operated business.

Hill owns and operates Fay-Ark Lawn Co., drawing inspiration from the well-kept Farmington High School baseball field.

"I started it last year trying to make some side money and it grew from there. I've gotten really busy from it," Hill said. "Our (baseball) field always looks good. Coach Harper takes great care of it. I like it and it always looks good. I like helping other people."

Hill offered a parting wish for the Farmington Class of 2019.

"I just want everyone to have a good future and grow with their relationship with God first and then influence other people to become disciples as they go through college and whatever path they take."

Sports on 07/17/2019