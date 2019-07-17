MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sterling Morphis, a 2019 Lincoln graduate, has been selected as Male Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019 at Lincoln by the Enterprise-Leader. In this photo, Morphis gets open to make a catch at the 5-yard line against Prairie Grove's Harrison Lowe, making one of his 45 receptions for 700 yards, averaging 15.6-yards-per-catch with 12 touchdowns during his senior season.

LINCOLN -- Sterling Morphis played quarterback in seventh grade and occasionally still liked to call plays, especially when he sensed a defense's vulnerability.

The relationship of the Male Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019 at Lincoln as selected by the Enterprise-Leader with head football coach Don Harrison improved to the point where they were on the same page offensively.

"It's gotten better over the years for sure and my senior year we were, 'Whatever,' we agreed with each other. We didn't argue," Morphis said. "If I called a play, he'd be alright, 'let's try it,' and same way with me, so it was good."

Trailing 41-40 at home to rival Prairie Grove midway through the third quarter, Morphis picked up on the tendency of former teammate, Cordelle Whetsell, who transferred and was playing cornerback matched up against him.

Morphis knew Whetselle likes to jam people off the line, and thought if he cut in and then back out Whetselle would try to hit him, lunge and miss.

He ran over and told Harrison, "Hey, let's run this, it will work."

Harrison didn't hesitate. He had confidence in his star receiver, who caught 7 passes for 172 yards, scoring touchdowns of 35, 27, 35 and 13 yards in the contest.

"All right, let's try it," Harrison said.

Morphis raced onto the field and informed his teammates of the play.

"No huddle, we never huddle and we ran it," Morphis said. "I cut in and cut back out. He lunged and he missed and it put him behind me. Caleb (Lloyd) put the ball on the money and it worked out."

Morphis was so wide-open that he had time to come back and catch a ball that was a little underthrown due to Prairie Grove's heavy pass rush, forcing Lloyd to throw from well behind the line of scrimmage. Yet, Lincoln's All-State quarterback, who recently completed 11-of-15 passes for 190 yards in the June 22 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game, put enough mustard on the ball to get it past all the Tiger defenders.

Morphis easily made the reception and stepped into the end zone untouched, putting Lincoln ahead, 46-41, a lead the Wolves would not relinquish.

The 4A-1 regular season finale for both teams featured ebb and flow with momentum shifting back and forth before Lincoln (8-2, 5-2 4A-1) emerged victorious over Prairie Grove (5-5, 4-3 4A-1) for the first time in 20 games by a 59-48 score Nov. 2, 2018.

"It was just a back and forth game. We couldn't stop them. They couldn't stop us. They were up at half (35-34), but we came out in the second half. We were ready to go," Morphis said. "That was the funnest game I've ever played in any sport."

The entire community experienced triumph with a satisfying result as Lincoln wrapped up the regular season at home, capturing opportunity to finish third in the league and defeat the Tigers for the first time since a 14-0 victory in November of 1994.

"We came into it expecting to win, and that was a big motivation, too. Coming in knowing that we could make a difference," Morphis said.

Two years prior as a sophomore, Morphis and the Wolves gave Prairie Grove fits by holding a team that had scored in the first quarter of every game without a point in the first period. The Tigers, who ran the conference table going 7-0 in the 4A-1, eventually prevailed, 33-20; but not without a fight.

That game became the cornerstone for Lincoln's success over the Tigers in 2019. Morphis recalled the Wolves' subpar 2-5 conference mark which left them out of the playoffs in 2016, then the spark of hope being able to compete head-to-head against the highly-rated Tigers.

"We struggled all year, then we go against the best team in the conference. I think it was just the Prairie Grove rivalry, it brings out the best in us cause you can go back to junior high we did the same thing. I remember when I was in eighth grade, we should have got killed by that team, but we didn't. We were winning in the fourth quarter at one point. We've just always been like that against Prairie Grove."

Morphis thinks the addition of turf at Wolfpack Stadium looms as a major factor for Lincoln's 2018 success.

"This might just be a biased opinion, but I think if we play the Hamburg (playoff) game (a 31-20 loss Nov. 9, 2018) on turf or on a good field, we win that game because of the different playing style," Morphis said. "Plus turf is huge because we can practice on that field now instead of having to go across town. It's great all-around."

The field house and weight room completed in time for the 2017 season added another dimension, stacking home field advantage in Lincoln's favor.

"We lift in there every day and it's so much nicer because it's so much bigger than the other weight room. You can do a lot more moving workouts, too. It's just a lot nicer equipment," Morphis said.

The turfed floor of the fieldhouse has enough room to set up a formation and run plays during bad weather.

"You go in there and you can run plays, you can do anything," Morphis said.

His dad, Russell Morphis, is his biggest fan, always present, cheering at every game.

"I don't hear him, but I know he does and it means a lot. It's huge He's helped me a ton over the years. He's got me to where I am," Morphis said, while acknowledging his supporting cast, "Just all my family and my teammates. Without them, it couldn't happen."

