Southern Arkansas University

Michael Ryan, a senior sport management major from Farmington, was named to the SAU President's List for spring 2019 semester. This list recognizes students who earned a 4.0 GPA.

Caleigh Moyer, from Lincoln, graduated from the SAU Rankin College of Business with a Master of Business Administration degree majoring in Supply Chain Management.

Oklahoma City University

Virginia Mertz of Prairie Grove was named to the President's Honor Roll for the spring 2019 semester. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a 3.9 GPA or higher to meet the requirements.

Arkansas Tech University

The following rising high school seniors in this area have committed to attend the 40th Arkansas Governor's School on the ATU campus July 7-August 3: Eleanor Adams of Farmington and Nathaniel Hutchens and Keagan Thorpe of Lincoln. Arkansas Governor's School serves selected students from around the state. There will be 368 participants in this year's program.

Missouri State University

Leah Sorrells of Farmington was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester. This requires at least a 3.50 grade point average and enrollment in at least 12 credit hours.

Central Christian College of Kansas

Travis W. Barker of Prairie Grove graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in music during the May commencement ceremony.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Adam Ness of Farmington graduated with a bachelor of science degree in systems engineering during the spring commencement ceremony.

General News on 07/17/2019