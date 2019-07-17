Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Judging Cars Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kody Collins was one of the judges for the Wheels for Wheels Car Show sponsored by Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center on July 6. Here, Collins is looking over a 1966 Ford Mustang. Proceeds from the show benefited Meals on Wheels.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kody Collins was one of the judges for the Wheels for Wheels Car Show sponsored by Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center on July 6. Here, Collins is looking over a 1966 Ford Mustang. Proceeds from the show benefited Meals on Wheels.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kody Collins was one of the judges for the Wheels for Wheels Car Show sponsored by Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center on July 6. Here, Collins is looking over a 1966 Ford Mustang. Proceeds from the show benefited Meals on Wheels.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kody Collins was one of the judges for the Wheels for Wheels Car Show sponsored by Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center on July 6. Here, Collins is looking over a 1966 Ford Mustang. Proceeds from the show benefited Meals on Wheels.

General News on 07/17/2019

Print Headline: Judging Cars

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT