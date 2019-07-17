LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kody Collins was one of the judges for the Wheels for Wheels Car Show sponsored by Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center on July 6. Here, Collins is looking over a 1966 Ford Mustang. Proceeds from the show benefited Meals on Wheels.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kody Collins was one of the judges for the Wheels for Wheels Car Show sponsored by Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center on July 6. Here, Collins is looking over a 1966 Ford Mustang. Proceeds from the show benefited Meals on Wheels.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kody Collins was one of the judges for the Wheels for Wheels Car Show sponsored by Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center on July 6. Here, Collins is looking over a 1966 Ford Mustang. Proceeds from the show benefited Meals on Wheels.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kody Collins was one of the judges for the Wheels for Wheels Car Show sponsored by Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center on July 6. Here, Collins is looking over a 1966 Ford Mustang. Proceeds from the show benefited Meals on Wheels.

General News on 07/17/2019