Letter To Editor:

I have had this happen to me before, but now I had it happen one more time. I got a spider bite that I didn't notice until late on the 4th of July. So on the next day I wasn't able to get an appointment with my own Doctor as they were booked solid. They suggested I go to the walk-in clinic in Farmington, Ark. They are sure to get me in. The sign says Walk-ins Welcome. Well I was asked if I were an established patient. I said no. They said only patients were able to be seen right now.

I said so you don't take Walk-in people like your sign reads? A nurse hesitated and said you'll have to go to Urgent care.

I said that sign needs to be changed, and I left. But I realized just how many others out in the area have been turned down, and just wouldn't Washington Regional Medical Center love to hear about how they treat Walk-In's, since most clinics in these local areas are associated with the large hospital.

Submitted by:

Charlotte Smith

Prairie Grove

Community on 07/17/2019