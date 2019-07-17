Photos: Bryant, Baker

Flags: Baker, Mowery

Buford D. Baker

Buford D. Baker, 89, of West Fork, Ark., died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home.

He was born Oct. 9, 1929, in Onda, Ark., the son of William Edgar and Arizona Richardson Baker. He served in the United States Navy for 23 years, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer. In retirement he shared his love of fiddle music, performing in a variety of venues for family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Amy Baker; brother, Victor Baker; and sister-in-law, Peggy Baker.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret Baker; three daughters, Dawn Brown and Bob Marr of Eureka Springs, Denice Parkhurst and her husband Douglas of Springdale and Glenda McSpadden and her husband Bill of Bentonville; a son, Jimmy Baker and his wife Karen of West Fork; two sisters, Connie Freriks of Stinnett, Texas, and Yvonne Hutchison of Farmington; two brothers, Bud Baker and Randall Baker, both of West Fork; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Friday, July 12, 2019, at Moore's Chapel followed by burial at Zinnamon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Washington Regional Medical Center Hospice, 325 Longview, Fayetteville, AR 72703 or Baptist Ford Community Church.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Chapel Funeral Home of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Kelly Jay Bryant

Kelly Jay Bryant, 56, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born Jan. 13, 1963, in Portales, N.M., the son of Harry Ray and Lura Coleen (Baldwin) Bryant. He had numerous accomplishments. He received his Bachelor's of Science and Master's of Science from the University of Arkansas in 1985 and 1987, and his Doctorate of Philosophy from Texas A&M University in 1991. He began his career as a professor and extension specialist at the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 1992 and served as the Dean of the School of Agriculture from 2004 to 2018. In 2018 he transferred to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville to serve as the Interim Department Head for the Agriculture Economics and Agribusiness Department. In all his years of academia, he loved working with students. His greatest accomplishments, though, lie in his five children, their spouses, and his three grandchildren. When complimented on his kids, he always replied that he was truly blessed with five wonderful children who all found great Christian spouses. His three grandchildren were the light of his life.

He was a great man of faith who served as deacon and elder at the Monticello Church of Christ and was a member of the Mt. Comfort Church of Christ in Fayetteville, Ark. He was married to the love of his life, Christine Thompson Bryant for 36 years. He truly was a child of God.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Ray Bryant; and his grandparents, C.O. and Myrtle Baldwin and Mr. and Mrs. Harry Elvin Bryant.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Bryant of the home; four sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Leah Bryant of Monticello, Ark., Corey and Valerie Bryant of Leland, Miss., Kenny and Leann Bryant of Springdale, Ark., and Caleb and Tamzen Bryant also of Springdale; one daughter and son-in-law, Kelsy and Zachary Robinson of Stillwater, Okla.; his mother, Coleen Bryant of Abileen, Texas; five brothers and sisters-in-law Ray and Kathy Bryant, Wayne and Lisa Bryant, Gary and Donna Bryant, Bill and Cheri Bryant and Keith and Susan Bryant; one sister and brother-in-law, Trudy and Weldon Holden; three grandchildren, Harper, Beau and Felicity Bryant; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Monticello Church of Christ.

A second Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Mt. Comfort Church of Christ, 3249 W. Mt. Comfort Road in Fayetteville. Interment will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Monticello Church of Christ Building Fund, P.O. Box 485, Monticello, AR 71657.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Edward Mowery

Edward Mowery, 81, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born July 4, 1938, in Murphysboro, Ill., the son of Dennis and Lydia Arbell (Kunkle) Mowery. He served in the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alma Mowery; and one brother, James L. Bartley.

Survivors include his brother, Joe Grubb of Carlyle, Ill.; and one sister, Mary Ann Winkler of Ft. Smith, Ark.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in the Bethesda Cemetery, there will be no graveside services held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Terry Lynn Robertson

Terry Lynn Robertson, 59, of Farmington, Ark., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1959, in Springdale, Ark. He attended high school in Jacksonville, Fla., and graduated in 1977, which resulted in his being an avid Florida Gator Fan. He enjoyed fishing, surfing and spending time at the beach during his younger years. His family meant the world to him and he loved spending time with them. His hobbies included camping, fishing, hunting and Nascar. He was employed by the City of Fayetteville in its street department division for 18 years where he was given the nickname "Colonel" by his friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Veda Moran.

He is survived by his wife, Tonia Robertson; son, Chris Robertson (Meredith Findley) of Farmington; daughter, Erica Robertson of Palestine, Texas; stepsons, Cody McKinnie of Piggott, Ark., and Jerad McKinnie (Megan McKinnie) of Fort Worth, Texas; step-grandchildren, Carson McKinnie and Rhett May McKinnie; aunt, Grace Erwin (Jon Erwin) of Pea Ridge, Ark; and a host of additional family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home, 441 Highway 412 West, Siloam Springs, AR 72761, with Chaplain Charlie Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Arkansas, 1 Lile Court Suite 201, Little Rock, AR 72205 or the Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 East Longview Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the entire staff at the Willard Walker Hospice Home for their support during Terry's final days.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 07/17/2019