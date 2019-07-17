PRAIRIE GROVE

Kody Cone, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 30 in connection with fleeing, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, no motorcycle endorsement, violation of driving restrictions.

Tarrance Foster, 33, of Fayetteville, was cited July 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Julianna Valle, 20, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 5 in connection with domestic battery third.

Alfred Navarro, 57, of Winslow, was arrested July 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Wadley, 30, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 5 in connection with DWI, endangering the welfare of a minor third, no proof of insurance, left of center, failure to register vehicle, open container.

Kelly Hodge, 33, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 5 in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor, third.

Scott Shedd, 51, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 6 in connection with speeding, improper lane usage, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffery Thomas, 55, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 10 in connection with improper disposal of solid waste.

Wesley Kirk, 35, of Tahlequah, Okla., was cited July 5 in connection with open container.

