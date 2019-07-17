We are wrapping up Summer Story Time and the Summer Reading Program here at the Library. It's that close. Today (July 17) at 10 a.m. we will be hosting "The NHECM Wildlife Show" in the Community Building. This will be our last show for the summer. We want to thank everyone for the great turnout the past few weeks and hope you have had a great time. I know we have!

If you have your completed bookmarkers, go ahead and start turning them in so we can have them ready for our drawing.

As always we have sent up new books and dvds to be processed for your summer. As soon as we get them back, we will give you a list on Face Book, or you can come by and ask about them. As it gets hotter and hotter, we have your summer reading, watching (our dvds) and even listening (our audio-books) here for you to enjoy indoors. or out by your pool, or on the trail or in your car.

However you do your summer, indoors like me, outdoors or on vacation somewhere, we have what you'll like or we will get it for you if at all possible.

Come by and check us out!

--DIANNA PAYNE IS LIBRARY DIRECTOR AT LINCOLN PUBLIC LIBRARY.

Community on 07/17/2019