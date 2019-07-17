CANE HILL

Cane Hill Festival Meeting

The committee planning the 2019 Cane Hill Harvest Festival will meet at 6 p.m. July 18 at the Cane Hill College building. All are welcome. This year's festival will be Sept. 21-22.

Third Saturday Events

Historic Cane Hill's next Third Saturday will be July 20. Events that day include the Farmer's Market from 7:30-11 a.m., a bird identification hike at 10 a.m. (meet at the museum) and the concert series with an opener at 6:15 p.m. and Morgan Squared at 7:15 p.m.

FARMINGTON

Back To School Bonanza

Farmington Back to School Bonanza will be 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Drive. It is free for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Kids will receive free tennis shoes, backpacks, socks, haircuts, underwear, vision and dental screenings, and kindergarten physicals. All are welcome but the child must be present to receive items. The Bonanza is sponsored by the church with help from many volunteers.

LINCOLN

Back To School Bonanza

Lincoln will have its Back to School Bonanza from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Lincoln Elementary School cafeteria, 613 E. County Ave. It is free for children pre-K through eighth grade and students will receive free socks, shoes, backpacks and haircuts, identification cards from the Sheriff's Office. The Bonanza is sponsored by Central United Methodist Church, Bright Futures and other members of the community.

Lincoln Rodeo

The 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo will be Aug. 8-10, starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 adults; kids 6-10 $5. The street dance will be 8-11 p.m. Aug. 7 with Howard Lester and the Boston Mountain Playboys. The rodeo will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Back-To-School Fair

Altrusa International of Washington County will sponsor a back-to-school resource fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27 at Prairie Grove Elementary School, 801 Viney Grove Road. The fair is offering new backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and books for area students. The fair also will include a free lunch and a vendor fair for parents.

Shop With A Cop Tournament

Prairie Grove Police Department will host its fifth basketball tournament and auction to benefit its Shop with a Cop program on Saturday, July 27. The 3-on-3 tournament will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the high school gym and the auction will be held noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call the police department, 846-3270.

Kiddie Cheerleader Camp

The PGHS Cheerleaders will host their annual Kiddie Camp July 29 - Aug. 1, at the Prairie Grove High School Gymnasium. You can register by visiting https://form.jotform.com/81166023595154 or you can register the morning of July 29 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Clothesline Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday, Sept. 1, please call Marion Cowwan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group, please plan on 20-30 minutes of song. Everyone else bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.

