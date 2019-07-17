Mike Eckels Special to the Enterprise-Leader Lincoln rising senior Cole Griscom takes a jump-shot during a scrimmage against Ozark Catholic Friday, May 31, 2019, during the John Brown University summer basketball camp at Siloam Springs. The teams played two 16 minute halves with a running clock. Instead of two shot fouls, each player had a chance to shoot one free throw for two points. Lincoln led by three at the first half 21-18 then jumped ahead to win 50-34 over Ozark Catholic from Tontitown. Lincoln played four other games during the camp.

Sports on 07/17/2019