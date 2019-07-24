STAFF PHOTO Students can receive free haircuts as part of the back-to-school events that will be held in Prairie Grove, Lincoln and Farmington. Here, Lacey Oxford with Only Prettier Salon in Farmington gives a haircut at the 2018 Back-to-School Bonanza held in Lincoln.

A new haircut, a new pair of shoes and a new backpack go a long way in preparing a child for a new school year. That's the concept behind back-to-school events coming up in Prairie Grove, Farmington and Lincoln the next week.

Following is information about each back-to-school event.

Prairie Grove

The first event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Prairie Grove Elementary School, 801 Viney Grove Road.

This back-to-school fair is sponsored by Altrusa International of Washington County Inc., and will provide a free lunch and vendor fair for parents and provide free school supplies, haircuts and books for students.

Farmington

The annual Farmington Back-to-School Bonanza will be 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Drive.

It is free for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Kids will receive free tennis shoes, backpacks, socks, haircuts, underwear, vision and dental screenings and kindergarten physicals. All are welcome but the child must be present to receive items.

The Bonanza is sponsored by the church with help from many volunteers.

Lincoln

Lincoln will have its Back-to-School Bonanza from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Lincoln Elementary School cafeteria, 613 E. County Ave.

It is free for children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and students will receive free socks, shoes, backpacks, haircuts and identication cards from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The bonanza is sponsored by Central United Methodist Church, Bright Futures and other members of the community.

General News on 07/24/2019