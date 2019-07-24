MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Will Luther races toward first with the Pioneer infield off the bag against Gentry during a play-in game won by the Tigers 6-0 Monday, April 22, giving them opportunity to compete in the District 4A-1 baseball tournament. Luther, who returned from a fall baseball injury, has been selected as Inspirational Athlete of the Year for 2019 at Prairie Grove by the Enterprise-Leader.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Two distresses, one a physical injury and another emotional, disrupted Will Luther's junior year at Prairie Grove High School.

Luther's resilience and determination to bounce back made him Inspirational Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019 at Prairie Grove as selected by the Enterprise-Leader.

Will Luther Prairie Grove Inspirational Athlete-of-the-Year 2018-2019 Age: 16 Parents: Steve and Casey Luther, of Prairie Grove Siblings: Susanna, Jamie Career Plans: Play catcher next year and go to college Hgt. 5-11 Wgt. 153 Sports: Baseball and tennis Favorite tennis move: Forehand Favorite music: Rock and country Favorite subject: “Definitely History, Coach (Tommy) Roy, he makes it fun.”

Two weeks into last September, Luther paired with classmate Cole Vertz showed potential as the Tigers' No. 1 boys doubles tennis team. With six meets under their belt and two remaining to fine tune skills for the District 4A-1 meet, coach Dana Froud was optimistic Luther and Vertz could qualify for state.

"The best addition to the boys by far is Cole Vertz, who came out this year for the first time," Froud said. "Him and Will (Luther) have made a really good doubles team. As the season has gone on they have some really good chemistry."

Smashed By Line Drive

Circumstances quickly changed the weekend of Sept. 15-16, 2018, when Luther worked out with his summer baseball team.

"We were just practicing for next year. We were doing a scrimmage-like scenario," Luther said.

He was pitching when a batter hit a line drive striking him in the right temple. Luther blacked out and was taken to the bench.

"I didn't really know what was going on, and just went home," he said.

The next day a family friend, who is a doctor, noticed the teenager wasn't really acting like his usual self so she took him to Washington Regional Hospital. In retrospect, Luther acknowledges the doctor's sensitivity of heart became a godsend.

"Really the only reason I went to get a CAT scan and learned that I had two brain bleeds was the doctor we're really good friends with and she noticed I wasn't really acting like I usually was so she took me in," Luther said.

Luther spent a couple of hours waiting for the heli-lift flight to Arkansas Children's Hospital at Little Rock.

Word quickly got out, stunning his baseball teammates on Prairie Grove's high school squad.

Garrett Heltemes was busy playing his senior season of football, and recalled the shock when he found out Luther had been seriously injured.

"I felt really bad for him. I wanted to be there for him. I wish I could have helped. That's just how I am though, I want to help everybody out," Heltemes said. "When I heard he'd been airlifted to Little Rock I was like, 'What the heck?' I didn't know how hard he got hit. I didn't know where he got hit ... He's my teammate, I want him to be able to play. It's my senior year, I wanted him to be a part of it so I was sad."

At Arkansas Children's Luther spent a day in ICU and then was sent home.

Morale Boost

Meanwhile Froud compensated for his absence, making strategic decisions to fill the Tiger lineup before the final regular season meet against Luther's old school and Prairie Grove's No. 1 rival, Farmington, on Sept. 20, 2018.

The No. 2 boys doubles team of senior Luke Mitchell and junior Micah Sam became No. 1 doubles. Senior Noah Akey formerly No. 3 boys singles teamed with junior Griffin Roton, who was boys No. 2 singles, to compete as the No. 2 boys doubles team. Switches affected singles competition with Vertz shifting to No. 2 singles, which Froud thought was a good move.

Luther's former teammates from Farmington joined Prairie Grove's tennis players as both teams combined to pose for a photo to show mutual support for Luther.

"That was really sweet. It was awesome. Even though we're opponents, we're still really good friends. (I) talk to them a lot, it's great," Luther said.

Tennis Reflections

Looking back on tennis, Luther experienced ups and downs prior to the injury.

"The season was a little rough, but me and my (doubles) partner, Cole Vertz, probably had a chance at state if I didn't get injured," Luther said. "But he finished strong and after I got injured he had to play singles."

Vertz, seeded fifth in the District 4A-1 tournament held Sept. 25 at Harrison, upset two higher-ranked opponents. He defeated No. 4 seed Ethan Bell, of Harrison, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, in one of the most competitive matches of the entire tournament. Vertz upset No. 3 seed, Conner Kennedy, of Farmington, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the semifinals before losing to No. 1 seed Donnie Armstrong, of Harrison, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, in the final. The second place finish earned Vertz a trip to state.

Luther plans to team up with Vertz again this fall in boys doubles, saying, ""Hopefully, we'll do better than we did last year."

He appreciates Froud, whom he said, "She keeps us in line, (she's a) really good coach, really cares about us and wishes the best for us. She helps us out a lot."

Looking Forward To Baseball

Disappointed that his tennis season was over, Luther took heart by looking forward to baseball.

"Even though my tennis season was over, I felt I still have baseball," Luther said. "My parents were really supportive, helped me out a lot and everybody's help really boosted my morale."

Luther put aside all fear of getting hit by a line-drive again and just played ball.

"I came back and didn't let it stop me. I came back 100 percent," Luther said.

Still, unbeknownst to him, Luther's morale and that of the 2019 Prairie Grove baseball team was about to nose-dive.

An anonymous letter sparked a police investigation which led to baseball coach Chris Mileham's resignation days before the season opener in February.

Team Bond

Luther held a common bond with the seniors experiencing the shock of losing a coach, who guided them into a 2018 State 4A baseball tournament berth.

"My favorite memory is definitely going to state last year (2018), really memorable experience," Luther said. "We got out in the first-round. It was still fun."

Luther's play earned the respect of teammates, including All-Conference shortstop Drew Cates, who, like Heltemes, carried silent pain of the passing of their close friend, teammate and classmate, Jarren Sorters, Aug. 11, 2016 -- missing his presence on the diamond and that of Mileham as a mentor during their senior season.

"He's definitely been a tough fighter and he definitely helped us win some games by using his bat," Cates said. "He did a lot of good things by putting the ball in play for us and hitting the ball."

Interim coach Jed Davis shared none of those experiences and the team couldn't seem to find their groove going 1-7 in conference play. Several players still related to the previous coach for providing them a baseball foundation and organizing the Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball tournament which Prairie Grove hosts annually in March.

"I'd like to thank Coach Mileham for dedicating pretty much his entire life for us playing baseball and everything that he did," Luther said.

Hope For Brighter Tomorrow

By the end of the school year, Luther was still hanging onto hope for a brighter tomorrow, drawing inspiration from Tommy Roy's first period History class.

"Every morning we go in there first hour. He usually gets me in a great mood," Luther said. "He tells you a joke or two. He's a really great teacher."

History is Luther's favorite subject and not just because Roy makes the class interesting.

"I've always loved history. I like to go down to the Battlefield Park, Civil War stuff, it's pretty cool," Luther said.

Asked what he thought living in a nation where people believed in a cause so much they were willing to die for that cause, Luther said, "That's awesome, I support all of our troops and all of them. I have a good family history with a military background. I'm really supportive of it."

Freedom for baseball fans to peaceably assemble to cheer for their favorite team comes at a price. Luther celebrates that each time Tiger fans come out to the ballpark, keenly aware that he carries on the legacy of Prairie Grove alumni: Jalen Beeks, Ty Tice, and Logan Gragg, former Tiger pitchers drafted by Major League Baseball in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

All three were coached by Mitch Cameron, who was hired May 21 for his second stint as Prairie Grove's baseball coach.

A young man of few words, Luther simply states, "We try to live up to them every day."

Sports on 07/24/2019