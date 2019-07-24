PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city of Prairie Grove did not receive good news from its bid opening to build a new walking trail at Muddy Fork Park.

The city opened five construction bids July 17 and the lowest bid was $337,000, almost $140,000 above the engineer's estimate of $200,000. The high bid was $430,000.

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, gave the bad news to the City Council last week.

He said concrete makes up a "good portion" of the costs and one company acknowledged its concrete costs were high because of recent flooding.

The project includes two pedestrian bridges and the costs for these also were higher than expected.

Oelrich said he would look over the project to see what changes can be made to reduce the overall costs. The city may rebid the trail construction to see if concrete costs go down, but Oelrich said he still believes the bids will be over the engineer's estimate.

Oelrich's recommendation is to continue with the project because the city has received a state grant for $140,000 for a one-half mile concrete walking trail.

"I think this is a priority so we don't lose the grant," Oelrich said.

One option, Oelrich said, is to use $65,000 set aside for a parking lot at Muddy Fork Park to make up the difference.

"I think we could make it work for $300,000," Oelrich said.

In other action July 17, the City Council approved an ordinance to detach 27 acres from Farmington and annex it into Prairie Grove. Before this can take place, Farmington City Council will have to hold a public hearing on the request and then approve an ordinance to detach the land.

City Attorney Steven Parker explained that Rausch Coleman is interested in purchasing undeveloped land behind David Rose Gun Shop at 12521 W. Highway 62 in Farmington. Of this land, 27 acres is in Farmington and about 12 acres is in Prairie Grove.

Oelrich said Rausch Coleman plans to develop the property as a residential subdivision and prefers to "deal with one city," instead of two cities. In addition, the real estate company wants to connect the new development to the Valley View sewer system owned by Washington County Property Owners Improvement District #5, which is in the process of installing new pipes to be a part of the Prairie Grove sewer system.

In other news, the council:

• Authorized the sale of property to new council member Rick Ault, who has purchased the old water department building. Ault abstained on this vote.

• Rezoned 3550 Heritage Parkway from agricultural to B-1, commercial.

• Approved an agreement with Entegrity Energy Partners for a feasiblity study on the costs of solar energy for the city.

• Appointed Becky Kirik to the Library Board to replace Donna Brown, who is resigning after serving for about 30 years.

• Approved a $500 bonus to summer ball coordinator Darren Bignar for the extra work he did this year in helping the city.

General News on 07/24/2019