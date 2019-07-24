U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Erica Gardner Lt. j.g. Webb Pierson, a 2012 Prairie Grove High School graduate and former member of the Tiger football team, now serving in the U.S. Navy supports the nation's nuclear deterrence mission. Pierson is a Navy pilot serving with Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 4, a versatile command capable of operating E6-B Mercury aircraft under USSTRATCOM operational control providing a survivable and endurable airborne communications link to the nation's strategic forces.

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- A 2012 Prairie Grove High School graduate and former Tiger football player in the U.S. Navy supports the nation's nuclear deterrence mission.

Lt. j.g. Webb Pierson is a Navy pilot serving with Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 4, a versatile command capable of operating E6-B Mercury aircraft under USSTRATCOM operational control providing a survivable and endurable airborne communications link to the nation's strategic forces.

Pierson is a 2016 graduate of University of Missouri at Columbia.

Pierson is a pilot responsible for flying the E6-B aircraft which serves as an airborne communications center facilitating communications between the aircraft and the nation's nuclear assets.

Pierson credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Prairie Grove.

"I grew up on a farm, so I learned the value of hard work," said Pierson. "My grandfather always told me, 'the only thing you control in this world is how hard you work.'"

The mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as 'Take Charge and Move Out!' Adapted as TACAMO and now the command's nickname, today, the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation's nuclear weapons.

The commander-in-chief issues orders to members of the military who operate nuclear weapons aboard submarines, aircraft or in land-based missile silos. Sailors aboard TACAMO E-6 Mercury aircraft provide the one-of-a-kind and most-survivable communication needed for this critical mission.

"It's pretty laid back and everyone is very supportive," said Pierson. "The command gives you all the resources to be successful."

The Navy's presence aboard an Air Force base in the middle of America may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean; however, the central location allows for the deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment's notice. This quick response is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.

"It keeps the other nations in check by letting adversaries know that we can quickly respond to any provocation," said Pierson.

Sailors serving from America's heartland take pride in the vital mission they support as well as the nuclear deterrence they help provide.

"It means a lot to serve my country and to do my part," said Pierson.

