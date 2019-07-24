MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln sophomore Sena Lund is the Enterprise-Leader's selection as Lincoln Inspirational Athlete-of-the-Year for the 2018-2019 school year. Lund transferred from Alaska and began playing varsity soccer, helping the Lady Wolves advance to the State 3A quarterfinals. Lund faced a myriad of transitional adjustments and is enjoying life at Lincoln High School. MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln sophomore Sena Lund is the Enterprise-Leader's selection as Lincoln Inspirational Athlete-of-the-Year for the 2018-2019 school year. Lund transferred from Alaska and began playing varsity soccer, helping the Lady Wolves advance to the State 3A quarterfinals. Lund faced a myriad of transitional adjustments and is enjoying life at Lincoln High School.

LINCOLN -- Eleven-year-old Sena Lund didn't believe her parents when they first began to talk about leaving Alaska five years ago.

"Oh, you're funny. You're not going to move, you guys love Alaska," said Sena, now 16 and a rising junior soccer star at Lincoln, brushing aside the thought.

BIO Sena Lund Age: 16 Parents: Robert and Amanda Lund Siblings: Ashton, 21; Kylie, 19; Remington, 12 Class: Rising junior School: Lincoln Sports: Soccer and volleyball Hometown: Wasilla, Alaska Favorite Class: “Soccer is the best part of my day.” GPA: 3.8 Favorite Subjects: English and Science Career goals: Wants to teach Psychology. Notable: Speaks, reads and writes Spanish.

Sena and teammate Odessa Stanley were honored with All-State recognition, helping the Lincoln girls soccer team coached by Austin Lewis to qualify for state and knock off Riverview 1-0 on May 9 at Harrison Parks & Recreation Complex, before losing 7-0 to CAC, which went on to win the 2019 3A State championship.

This major accomplishment was achieved in Lincoln's only second year of competing in soccer and its first season at the varsity level.

Sena's resilience and positive outlook a year after plucking up her roots made her a selection for Inspirational Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019 at Lincoln by the Enterprise-Leader.

Varying overland routes from Wasilla, Alaska, to Lincoln High School range from 3,719 miles to 3,936 miles one way.

"She had a long way to travel," Lewis notes. "She's the perfect athlete to give that award to because she's the perfect kind of mold for any coach toward developing a player. She's respectful. She's a leader. She picks everybody up when they're lacking. She's just a sophomore. I look forward to having her on the soccer team two more years. For who she is, she's a great person. She's a great athlete. She has all the characteristics to improve in the soccer program."

Sena's perception began to change almost three years ago when the Lund family traveled to northwest Arkansas to view property at Cincinnati in the Lincoln Consolidated School District. Seeing her future residence for the first time, reality dawned on Sena.

"I didn't know they were serious. Until they bought the property I thought it was a joke."

Her next thought was "Why?"

"I don't want to leave. This is my home," Sena said. "It was not that I needed to start over. I loved my life in Alaska. It was really cool. Alaska is kind of our own country even though we're part of the United States. We don't play by the rules of the 'Lower 48.' It's so different. You can drive five hours and still be in the same state."

Sena began scrutinizing her choices and evaluating potential outcomes.

When faced with a decision she asked herself, "Is this the right thing to do because I'm going to have to move? Is it worth it?"

Sena, third of four children in the family, relished her world. She considered herself privileged to grow up in America's last frontier, sharing a hometown with former Alaska Governor and Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

The city website boasts that majesty surrounds Wasilla, situated between two river valleys carved by glaciers. The city is sheltered from extreme weather by the Talkeetna Mountains and nestled between two pristine lakes -- Wasilla and Lucille.

Wasilla lies at the conflux of two valleys. The Matanuska River flows in from the east forming a valley between the Talkeetna Mountains to the north and the Chugach Mountains to the south.

From the north descends the 313 mile Susitna River, which like the Matanusak originates from a glacier. Seventy miles away, the village of Talkeetna gathers in the waters with the Talkeetna, Chulitna, and Susitna, three rivers converging which drain the entire south side of the Alaska Range.

The physical terrain provided a sense of emotional security for Sena, who was also giving up a host of long-established relationships and friendships.

"The things I miss most about Alaska are honestly my track team and just seeing the mountains because coming from Alaska where we literally live in a bowl, it's really a sense of comfort having the mountains surrounding you," Sena said. "It's like a wall between you and the outside world because we're basically our own country even though we're part of the 50 states. So, (I'm) really missing that kind of layer of comfort. Down here was a lot different and really hard to get used to."

Sena determined to adapt, seeking means to bridge the gap she felt in a healthy emotional manner. She went out for volleyball in the fall and enjoyed the camaraderie of getting to compete in a team sport, then was thrilled to take up soccer in the spring.

"A lot of it is your mindset. No matter what your situation, you choose how you go into it and how you react to it," Sena said. "If you choose to be miserable, you're going to be miserable. I'm happy and I like it here and I've made some really amazing friends."

