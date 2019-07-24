MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sterling Morphis, a 2019 Lincoln graduate, has been selected as Male Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019 at Lincoln by the Enterprise-Leader. Morphis excelled at four sports playing baseball, basketball, football and golf, helping the Wolves qualify for state in each except basketball. He batted .395 during his senior season with 30 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

LINCOLN -- Sterling Morphis maximized moments transforming them into memories, playing four sports as a senior in which he became Male Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019 at Lincoln.

Asked to define the phrase, "maximizing the moment," Morphis offered, "Getting the most out of your time ... being the best you can be."

BIO INFORMATION Sterling Morphis School: Lincoln Age: 18 Parents: Russell Morphis and Mandy Kester, of Lincoln Siblings: Lincoln, 15. GPA: 3.86 Hgt.: 6-1 Wgt.: 175 40-yard dash: 4.7 Sports: Football, Golf, Basketball, Baseball Football: 45 receptions, 700 yards, 15.6 average, 12 touchdowns. Golf handicap: +11, +8 on a good day Basketball: 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, season-high 42 points vs. Charleston. Baseball: Bats right, throws right, batted .395, 1 home run, 30 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, .950 fielding percentage. Pitching 2019: 2-1 record, 8 appearances. Future plans: Attend John Brown University, of Siloam Springs, on a basketball scholarship. Notable: Maintained a 3.86 GPA while playing four sports as a senior.

Morphis excelled in football, golf, basketball and baseball, helping Lincoln advance to state in every sport except basketball. Looking back he expresses satisfaction having attained All-State status in golf and basketball along with All-Conference 3A-1 West honors for football, golf, basketball and baseball.

"I think I could have done more earlier in my career, but I'm definitely happy with my senior year ... for sure," Morphis said.

Golf

Morphis began playing golf as a 10-year-old with his dad, Russell Morphis. Experience seasoned him.

Lincoln's golf team finished as 3A-1 West District tournament runner-up and qualified for State 3A golf competition. Valley Springs won the District 3A-1 first place trophy with a team score of 275 while Lincoln was second with 296 and Elkins third with 346. The 3A-1 boys district golf tournament was held Sept. 17, 2018, at Harrison. Morphis shot an 85 to pace the Wolves, capturing second place in individual standings. Bodie King, of Valley Springs, was the medalist with an 80.

Morphis' teammates: Josh Jetton, fourth (103); Easton Bounds, sixth (108); and Dawson Calico, eighth (112) shot well enough that the whole team qualified for State 3A boys golf held Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at Burns Park Golf Course in North Little Rock.

"That was kind of out of nowhere. We really didn't expect to go to state, especially as a team. That made it so much better going as a team and not just with me. It made it so much more fun and enjoyable," Morphis said.

Morphis feels the achievement inspires younger kids at Lincoln to go out for golf.

"Because nobody really knew about golf, I mean they did, but nobody really thought to play it in high school. But now I know a lot of different people that are playing because I've talked about how fun it was and enjoyable."

Football

Early in the season Lincoln coach Don Harrison said he thought Wolves' quarterback Caleb Lloyd liked throwing to Morphis, and the numbers bear that out.

Morphis capitalized upon opportunities to create lasting memories shared with teammates as Lincoln rolled to their second best football record in school history qualifying for the playoffs twice now under Harrison. He caught 45 passes as a senior, amassing 700 yards in receptions for an average 15.6 yards-per-catch with 12 touchdowns.

He became the Wolves' go-to-guy as a possession receiver.

"It was fun, but it would make you nervous because you know if you're not making plays it's going to be tough on the team, but it was for sure fun, just go up and get it," Morphis said. "Caleb puts them on the money. Caleb can fling it."

Lincoln's ramped-up rushing attack opened up the passing game, a factor he attributes to increased success on the gridiron. The Wolves posted their second best school record of 8-3 and went 5-2 in 4A-1 Conference games.

"If we didn't have a ground attack, they'd be double-teaming, triple-teaming me. I wouldn't get anything. That was huge," he said.

Basketball

Morphis signed a national letter of intent to play college hoops for John Brown University, of Siloam Springs, on May 8. He exploded for 42 points propelling Lincoln to a major win upsetting Charleston, which was previously unbeaten in conference play, 80-73, at Wolfpack Arena Jan. 24.

The 6-2 point-guard averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds and between six or seven assists per game during his senior season. The Wolves finished 13-15 overall, 6-8 in the 3A-1 West, but didn't make it out of their district tournament.

Still, with Morphis on the court, Lincoln always had a chance. His ability to stop and pop had to be respected which opened things up for his teammates.

Morphis appreciates Wolfpack Arena, Lincoln's basketball home court.

"I love it, but when you get out there it's not like one of those gyms that are right on top of you and you feel compressed," Sterling Morphis said. "It's open and it's just a nice place to play."

Morphis has competed in old gyms like Westville, Okla., built in another era and newer facilities such as Berryville's Bobcat Arena where the playing environment seems contained.

"It's weird, but even Berryville, it's a real nice gym, but you feel compressed in there. I think it's because the seats are straight up or something, but you get on the floor and you feel like you're confined. It feels small," he said.

Baseball

In the spring, Morphis played an integral role during the Wolves' run to the State Class 3A Baseball tournament for the first time since 2013. Morphis batted .395 with 1 home run, 30 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and a fielding percentage of .950. He posted a 2-1 record as a starting pitcher with 8 appearances on the mound. Morphis throws right and bats right.

Son of Russell Morphis and Mandy Kester, of Lincoln, Sterling Morphis plans to major in Math Education. His future plans are to become a math teacher and basketball coach. He carried a 3.86 GPA while playing four sports as a senior, and is looking forward to concentrating on basketball at JBU.

"I'm working really hard over the summer," Morphis said. "I mean I'm not nervous, but I want to come out, perform well, and make a difference, get some playing time on the floor, make a difference over there."

