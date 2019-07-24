PHOTO COURTESY ODWC Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation personnel were able to make plaster casts of mountain lion tracks found in eastern Adair County, Okla., earlier this month.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed a mountain lion sighting in eastern Adair County, Okla., earlier this month.

It marked the 30th confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in the state since 2002, according to Jarrod Davis, ODWC furbearer biologist. Eleven of those sightings occurred in northeast Oklahoma, he said.

The sighting took place on a large tract of private land in a rural area, Davis said. A landowner first saw the mountain lion on July 10, then a neighbor saw the big cat the following day on an adjacent tract of land and found quite a few tracks, he said.

Personnel from the ODWC confirm that the animal was a mountain lion based on the tracks and the stride length, Davis said. They were also able to take plaster casts of the tracks, he said.

The ODWC announced the sighting was confirmed on their Facebook page on July 16.

The ODWC uses evidence such as tracks, photographs, scat analysis, hair analysis and carcasses from kill sites to confirm and verify mountain lion sightings, Davis said.

There is no evidence of a reproductive or established population of mountain lions in Oklahoma and the animal was probably just traveling through, according to Davis. Males can have home ranges of 400 square miles and one radio collared mountain lion that traveled through Oklahoma originated in South Dakota, made its way through Colorado and then traveled to New Mexico after visiting Oklahoma, he said.

Davis said there are no reports of the mountain lion sighted in Adair County being close to an inhabited area or any reports of livestock gone missing.

"We don't feel this is a public safety issue," he said.

However, if someone should encounter a mountain lion, they should never run, Davis said.

"If you run, that is going to trigger the predator response," Davis said. "Make yourself look big, puff out your chest, make a lot of noise, and if you have to, walk backwards to a safe location. Turning your back on a predator is the worst thing you can do."

Oklahoma residents can report mountain lion sightings to their local game warden and there is also a mountain lion sighting reporting-page on the ODWC website, wildlifedepartment.com.

