MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington 2019 graduate Eric Hill, a two-sport athlete who started at third base for the baseball team and quarterback for the football team, is the Enterprise-Leader's selection as Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019 at Farmington.

FARMINGTON -- Asking outstanding athletes of Farmington's Class of 2019, who is the best of the best as Athlete-of-the-Year, they didn't hesitate, pointing to Eric Hill.

"This guy," was the unanimous declaration from his classmates: Seth Swain, Reid Turner, and Chuck Carlson, after a recent baseball game.

BIO INFORMATION Eric Hill School: Farmington Age: 18 Parents: Dale and Amy Hill, of Farmington Siblings: Connor, 19, currently attending Lousiana Tech; Trey, 15; Sawyer, 13. Best friends: Chuck Carlson, Jacob Rogers, Reid Turner, Seth Swain, Dimariae Donovan, and Jacob Freeman. Future plans: Hill plans to continue to grow his landscaping and lawncare business and then go to electrical school in the fall. His father operates Hill Electric, an owner-operated business. Favorite baseball player: Mike Trout Favorite football player: Baker Mayfield Notable: Hill owns and operates Fay-Ark Lawn Co., https://fay-ark-lawn-co.business.site/. He started the business last year trying to make some side money and it grew from there. He’s gotten really busy from it.

The Enterprise-Leader selected Hill as Male Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019 at Farmington.

"It makes me feel good having friends that back me up and all the hard work I've put in for football and baseball," Hill said, while acknowledging, "I've done some things wrong, but it makes me feel good that they would choose me for that."

Hill played both ways in football starting at free safety and quarterback. The 5-11, 170-pound senior completed 104 of 206 passes for 1,507 yards with a 50.5 completion percentage. He averaged 150.7 yards passing per contest and compiled a 2-1 touchdown to interception ratio with 18 scoring passes against 9 picks with a long completion of 79 yards. Hill finished with a quarterback rating of 85.6.

On defense Hill racked up 23 solos and 24 assists for 47 total tackles. Hill had a pair of tackles for losses and came away with two interceptions and 61 yards in runbacks. Hill tapped into the experience and knowledge of upperclassmen, then passed along his own expertise when he became a senior.

"It's like leading different players as you grow up from my sophomore year when I started playing. Learning from the seniors that graduate each year, winning ballgames, it's just a blast to play," Hill said.

Hill was part of a core group of self-disciplined seniors committed to following Christian principles in their personal code of ethics, who according to Farmington High School principal Jon Purifoy, set the tone for the school.

Their brand of camaraderie empowered them to avoid peer pressure to rebel against rules.

"We don't have to deal with everyone like, 'Oh, let's go drink. Let's go do this and that.' You can just hang out," Hill said. "You can have fun with them without any of those other high school things going to parties and that stuff and that's great."

Hill also played baseball earning All-Conference honors as a senior. A game could be tied 1-1 going into seventh inning and Hill wouldn't worry because game could go either way. Hill doesn't allow his emotions to get the best of him, which gives clear advantages.

"I've kind of got used to it just playing baseball and football my whole life, just learned to keep an even head no matter what happens if it's good or bad," Hill said. "You're not thinking about things that have already happened like you messed up this so oh you have to (make up for it), ... You can just forget about it, go on to the next play and not have to worry about any of that."

Hill chose not to put himself in a mindset of trying to overcompensate for something. He took the field ready to make the next play. Hill said keeping cool usually led to being less prone to make more mistakes. Guys, who fly off the handle, lose a little bit of their edge.

"It helps us a lot," he said.

Hill's advice to younger players struggling with emotional peaks trying to work through those ups and downs when coaches try to convince them to improve in the mental portion of the game is stay with the game.

"You just have to stay focused and you don't need to think about those things that have already happened. They're over and all you can do is field the next ball or hit the next ball that you get up to at-bat."

Sports on 07/24/2019