LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of PG Telco's project to provide fiber-to-the-home internet service for the Prairie Grove community. The company is expanding fiber optic cable to Lincoln now. Rick Reed, general manager, cuts the ribbon.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- PG Telco has just completed a major project and is offering "fiber-to-the-home" internet service throughout Prairie Grove and other areas in west Washington County, according to Rick Reed, general manager.

Reed gave an update on the work at the July meeting of Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. The company hosted the luncheon meeting at its office on Mock Street.

Reed opened his presentation with a brief history of the company, which originated with one telephone line that strung across the road from the doctor in town to his brother-in-law, the pharmacist in town.

The company was incorporated in 1906, and now the fourth generation, David Parks and his wife, Susan Spencer-Parks, are owners of PG Telco.

"We're unusual in that it has stayed in the family," Reed said. "A lot of small companies like us have been bought out by large companies."

PG Telco's service area includes Farmington, Prairie Grove, Lincoln and other parts of western Washington County.

The demand for more bandwidth, or speed, for the internet is "exploding," Reed said, as more people are watching television through their internet connections. He joked that internet service doesn't have to do with "homework" anymore.

"We realized we needed to overbuild so we can provide fiber to everyone's house," Reed told Chamber members. "It's quite costly."

Since 2006, PG Telco has installed 107 miles of fiber-optic cable. In Prairie Grove, fiber-optic cable passes by 2,600 homes, making it possible to provide fiber-to-home options for these households.

The PG Telco website explains that fiber to the home or FITH refers to the installation and use of fiber optic cable directly to the home. With fiber, customers have "virtually unlimited bandwidth," according to the website.

The company completed fiber to the home in Prairie Grove in six phases. Now, the company is working to provide fiber to the home in Lincoln. Reed said the plan beyond Lincoln has not been finalized.

As the company has rebuilt sections in its service area, it has upgraded internet service from coaxial cable, or copper wire, to fiber optic cable in those areas. Some of these include Bush Valley Road, Country Meadows in Lincoln, Goose Creek and Highway 59, south of Evansville.

"This provides greater bandwidth and greater speeds for internet," Reed said.

Fiber optic cable is the fastest, most versatile high-speed internet connection and the "buzz word" is 1 gig of speed. PG Telco now can provide 1 gig with fiber optic cable.

Another change, Reed said, is that a customer does not have to have a PG Telco landline to request internet service. Previously, that was a requirement. PG Telco now has stand alone internet service.

"We found we had to offer this to be competitive," Reed said.

General News on 07/24/2019