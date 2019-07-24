PRAIRIE GROVE -- A decision by Prairie Grove Planning Commission to deny a rezoning request for a multi-family development was appealed to the City Council, but the council last week punted the decision back to the planning body for further study.

Brad Hancock of Prairie Grove asked for a one-acre vacant lot on Danny Bryan Road to be rezoned from agricultural to R-3 (multi-family) to build a four-plex. The Planning Commission unanimously voted against the request at its July 11 meeting and Hancock appealed to the council.

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, explained to the council last week that the land was annexed into the city in 2006. Under state law, any land annexed by a city comes in as agricultural until someone requests that it be rezoned.

The city's land use plan, revised in 2007, shows that property in this area would be suitable for multi-family zoning, Oelrich said. The area has single-family homes and multi-family units.

Hancock, addressing the council on July 17, said he was "blown away" by the Planning Commission's decision because he had followed the city's land use plan for the property he purchased.

"Had I not been told multi-family was the proposed use for that area of town, I would not have gone there," Hancock said.

Hancock said he proposes to build an "upscale" four-plex to target young professionals and older, retired couples who do not want to worry about maintaining their property.

Hancock said the structure would have a full-brick exterior and the apartments would have custom, granite countertops. He is proposing two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. Hancock said the property would be maintained and the apartments would have rules about pets.

Sgt. Tim Standifer, who was attending the meeting on behalf of the police department, also is a member of the Planning Commission. He said the Planning Commission turned down Hancock's request because of concerns expressed by neighbors about flooding problems and about how a multi-family development would affect property values and their sense of community.

Some of the neighbors addressed the council last week with the same concerns.

Pam Elliott said she lives on the acre to the south of Hancock's property. She pointed out the west side of Danny Bryan is single family residences on one-acre lots. It's a quiet neighborhood with privacy, Elliott said.

A four-apartment complex would make the area more high density, Elliott said, noting, "We have a neighborhood. We have a community. It will be highly impacted if a building of high density is on that acre."

Elliott said neighbors from eight households spoke against the rezoning request at the Planning Commission meeting.

"We ask you to not take our neighborhood from us," she said.

Two other residents, Lloyd Beal and Christina Botner, also asked the council not to overturn the Planning Commission's decision.

"You can talk about high end and nice granite counters but transients are transients," Botner said. "It will change the dynamics of our lovely neighborhood."

Beal said he built his house 46 years ago and the area has changed over the years, with some multi-family units being built in the area.

Beal said he's not sure of the value of his property right now, "but I do know it will be worth less if an R-3 goes in."

Hancock said he wants to work with the neighbors but at the same time, said he thought he was following "all the rules." He said he now has a financial stake in the land and wants to be able to proceed with developing the property. He said one idea he has is to leave several older trees on the property and turn it into a small park-like setting.

City Attorney Steven Parker said the council had several options. The council could uphold the commission's decision, overturn it, grant the rezoning with modifications or send it back to the Planning Commission for further study. The vote was unanimous to return it to the commission to be reconsidered.

Parker said the commission is required to document why it turned down the rezoning request but the City Council did not have any of that information at its meeting last week.

