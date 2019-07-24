FARMINGTON -- The time is now for anyone who wants to plant a fall garden, horticulture extension agent Colin Massey told members of the Farmington Garden Club recently.

Massey is with Washington County Office of Arkansas Extension Service.

Planting

Actually, Massey said, the ideal time would have been to start thinking about it in March: deciding then what to plant and looking at space available in the garden for fall plants.

Seeds are abundant in the spring and Massey recommended buying seeds in the spring, placing them in a plastic freezer bag and keeping them in the freezer until planting time.

"Planning is a big part of it," he added.

His number one recommendation is look at space to make sure plants will not be overcrowded to decrease the risk of disease and other problems.

In addition, he recommended gardeners have their soil tested. The extension office provides this service free of charge. When bringing in a soil sample, gardeners should take the top two-four inches from four areas and mix that together. Massey said the extension office wants about a pint of soil for the sample.

In addition, he told garden club members to keep in mind the length in time required to produce a crop so they will know when to plant. Radishes, for example, may produce a crop in 20-30 days.

In planning a fall garden, "Think about what you like to eat." Massey said. Leafy greens, broccoli, cabbage, onions, turnips, radishes grow well in the fall, he said.

Some people will direct sow their seeds and others start seeds indoors. If seeds are started indoors, they should be transplanted to the garden in mid-September.

He gave some "key" guidelines to a successful garden.

For one, sanitation is important. As plants die out, they need to be removed. Dying plants are weak and a "hot spot" for fungus, bugs and disease, he said.

After removing the dead vegetation, replace it with a new plant or a cover crop, such as Austrian pea, clover varieties or organic matter.

Consistent water also is important throughout the growing season.

Community on 07/24/2019