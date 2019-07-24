Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
What One Knows, What One Doesn't Know, Really Does Matter by Maylon T. Rice WCEL Columnist | July 24, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

I know there are a lot of people asking questions of themselves out loud these days in regards to politics.

Many times, human nature will tell us to talk it out -- and hopefully sometimes we can answer our own questions.

Well there is a lot we know...

And even more, it seems, we don 't know.

For example: I know that our current President of the United States sure does love to send out divisive messages over his Twitter account.

What I don't know is does he write these screeds himself or with professional help?

I do know that "hurtful words," and "false accusations," often crop up in some of the President's messages.

What I don't know is does the President realize these are "hurtful words," and "false accusations," that really can't be proven as true, and fill these many, many messages from our Nation's leader.

I do know that the 2020 election cycle is well underway.

I don't know if the American public is really ready for all the gyration of both political parties at present.

I do know that a recent poll in state showed a low-rate of interest in Sarah Huckabee Sanders running for Arkansas' governor in 2022.

What I don't know, as of yet, is if these early polls really matter if she decides to run. (Polls have never seemed to matter to her dad, former Gov. Mike Huckabee).

I do know that the slow, but deliberate, roll-out of Medical Marijuana in Arkansas has been a success.

I don't know if the elected officials who seemed so scared of this "people's mandate" at the polls realize how strong the voter reaction to all this foot-dragging has been.

I do know that the first several months' revenue figures, released by the state, for the popularity of Medical Marijuana in Arkansas, has far exceeded other states in a similar roll out for the amount of tax monies earned.

I do not know if the man on the street realizes that Medical Marijuana will soon be a reason the state can further cut individual income taxes and possibly continue to balance Arkansas' state budget when other state's without such a cash cow will struggle to finance state government.

I do know that the "push" for recreational marijuana in Arkansas is real.

I don't know if the rank and file politicians -- all the way from the Governor's office down to the local quorum courts -- can tell that if the public will pass this as easily as the medical marijuana.

I do know that these recent guilty pleas for corruption within state government are not entirely over.

I don't know who will be the next to be indicted.

I don't know who will be in the next Arkansas governor's race,

I do know there are at least two viable candidates within the Constitutional officers, who are looking at the race,

I do know there will likely be another "surge" of women candidates filing for seats in the Arkansas legislature.

I don't know if anyone else has seen the difference these women can and did make in the most recent session.

I do know that more and more local newspapers in Arkansas are scaling back, being closed and being less local these days.

I don't know if the public can see the dangers to finding out what is going on down in Little Rock if the local press goes away.

I do know there will be fodder for a column next week -- even with the unusually hot weather.

I don't know what it will be until then.....

--MAYLON RICE IS A FORMER JOURNALIST WHO WORKED FOR SEVERAL NORTHWEST ARKANSAS PUBLICATIONS. HE CAN BE REACHED VIA EMAIL AT MAYLONTRICE@YAHOO.COM. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.

General News on 07/24/2019

Print Headline: What One Knows, What One Doesn't Know, Really Does Matter

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT