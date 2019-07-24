LINCOLN

Lincoln Rodeo

The 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo will be Aug. 8-10, starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 adults; kids 6-10 $5. The street dance will be 8-11 p.m. Aug. 7 with Howard Lester and the Boston Mountain Playboys. The rodeo will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Shop With A Cop Tournament

Prairie Grove Police Department will host its fifth basketball tournament and auction to benefit its Shop with a Cop program on Saturday, July 27. The 3-on-3 tournament will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the high school gym and the auction will be held noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call the police department, 846-3270.

Kiddie Cheerleader Camp

The PGHS Cheerleaders will host their annual Kiddie Camp July 29 - Aug. 1, at the Prairie Grove High School Gymnasium. You can register by visiting https://form.jotform.com/81166023595154 or you can register the morning of July 29 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Soggy Doggy Pool Party

Friends of Prairie Grove Pound will sponsor their seventh annual Soggy Doggy Pool Party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. Cost is $10/dog, people are free. For more information, call 846-DOGS.

Clothesline Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday, Sept. 1, please call Marion Cowwan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group, please plan on 20-30 minutes of song. Everyone else bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.

