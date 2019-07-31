LINCOLN -- The annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo promises top-flight entertainment for cowboys and cowgirls and rodeo fans of all ages scheduled for Aug. 8-10 at the LRC Arena west of town.

The rodeo is once again co-sanctioned by the American Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association (ACPRA) and the International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA).

Fan favorite events such as steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc, team roping, bareback riding, barrel racing, calf roping, and break away roping return to thrill spectators plus a calf scramble will be held for kids.

Stickhorse grand entry is 7:30 p.m. each night. Big Horn Rodeo is the stock contractor for 2019. Books open Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. and close the same night at 10 p.m. Central time. Locals are accepted within an extended radius.

Rodeo events include Junior barrels 15 and under and Pee Wee barrels 8 and under with mutton busting held all three nights. Junior barrel contestants must sign up nightly.

Presiding over the 66th annual event are Miss Lincoln Riding Club rodeo queen Kylee Bobacher, of Westville, Okla.; junior queen Judy Gail McNeely, of Westville, Okla.; and princess Chloie Thomas, of Farmington. Each earned her crown and sash during last year's rodeo. Karson Sampley and Emma Parker won the 2018 Little Mister and Little Miss titles.

CALENDAR OF RODEO EVENTS

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

7 p.m. - Lil Mister and Lil Miss Contest on Lincoln Square

8 - 11 p.m. - Street dance on Lincoln Square featuring Howard Lester & The Boston Mountain Playboys

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

*Family Night -- Kids 6-10 get $3 admission.

*Military and First Responders Appreciation -- $5 admission with proper identification.

7:30 p.m. - Stick horse Grand Entry at LRC Arena

8 p.m. - Rodeo performance at LRC Arena

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019

7:30 p.m. - Stick horse Grand Entry at LRC Arena

8 p.m. - Rodeo performance at LRC Arena

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019

4 p.m. - Rodeo parade lineup at LRC Arena

4:30 p.m. - 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade

7:30 p.m. - Stick horse Grand Entry at LRC Arena

8 p.m. - Rodeo performance at LRC Arena

