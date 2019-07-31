Wildlife biologist Josh Justice closed out the summer reading program for Lincoln Public Library on July 17, bringing a variety of animals to show children at the community building on Lincoln Square.
Justice is a park ranger with National Bedford Forest State Park in Tennessee but also gives wildife programs for Animalogy, formerly the National History Education Co., of the MidSouth.
The animals he brought for his show included a Rose Hair Tarantula, California King Snake, Harris Hawk, Sulcatta Tortoise, Argentine Black and White Tegu and a European Legless Lizard.
For the summer, 137 people registered for Lincoln's summer reading program. This included 61 children, 10 toddlers, 16 teenagers and 47 adults. The average attendance for the programs each week was about 50 people.
General News on 07/31/2019
Print Headline: Biologist Gives A Closer Look At Wildlife