LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Evie Thompson, 8, and Elissa Petty, 11, both of Prairie Grove, had close looks at this Rose Hair Tarantula held by Josh Justice with Animalogy, formerly the National History Education Co., of the MidSouth. Justice, a park ranger with Nathan Bedford Forest State Park in Tennessee, presented the last summer reading program for Lincoln Public Library at the community building. Justice told the children there are 45,000 species of spiders, and no one is ever more than three feet away from a spider.

Wildlife biologist Josh Justice closed out the summer reading program for Lincoln Public Library on July 17, bringing a variety of animals to show children at the community building on Lincoln Square.

Justice is a park ranger with National Bedford Forest State Park in Tennessee but also gives wildife programs for Animalogy, formerly the National History Education Co., of the MidSouth.

The animals he brought for his show included a Rose Hair Tarantula, California King Snake, Harris Hawk, Sulcatta Tortoise, Argentine Black and White Tegu and a European Legless Lizard.

For the summer, 137 people registered for Lincoln's summer reading program. This included 61 children, 10 toddlers, 16 teenagers and 47 adults. The average attendance for the programs each week was about 50 people.

General News on 07/31/2019