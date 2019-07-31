University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

The following local U of A Students were named to the Spring 2019 Chancellor's and Deans' Lists for their respective colleges. Students with a 4.0 grade point average qualify for the Chancellor's list; students with averages between 4.0 and 3.75 are named to the Dean's list.

COLLEGE OF EDUCATION AND HEALTH PROFESSIONS

From Evansville: Abby Snavely, a senior studying communication disorders.

From Farmington: (Chancellor's List and Deans' List of their respective colleges) - Aaryn Boudreaux, a senior studying communication disorders; Jerry Byler, a senior studying kinesiology; Alexei Green, a senior studying communication disorders; Sara Jones, a senior studying public health; Morgan Matthews, a sophomore studying nursing; Jarred Osnes, a senior studying kinesiology; Alexis Shelley, a senior studying elementary education; Morgan Strickland, a senior studying childhood education; Cameron Sturgeon, a junior studying communication disorders; Emily Swearingen, a senior studying elementary education; Tanner Woodie, a sophomore studying recreation and sport management.

From Prairie Grove: Natalie Ceniceros, a senior studying elementary education; Evyn Doran, a senior studying childhood education; Mattie Hartin, a senior studying nursing; Lizeth Martinez, a junior studying kinesiology; Derik Shannon, a senior studying nursing.

From Summers: Julissa Cervantes, a senior studying nursing; Devan Ramsey, a senior studying educational studies.

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

From Farmington: Jeffrey Kutter, a senior studying civil engineering; Dylan Walthers, a sophomore studying engineering; Coleman Warren, a junior studying engineering, political science.

From Prairie Grove: Isaac Bertels, a senior studying biological engineering; Keaton Conrad, a sophomore studying engineering; Ashley Cox, a senior studying chemical engineering; Megan Reynolds, a senior studying chemical engineering; Ian Ruiz, a senior studying computer science.

From Summers: Pao Yang, a senior studying computer engineering.

DALE BUMPERS COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL, FOOD AND LIFE SCIENCES

From Farmington: Collin Anderson, a senior studying human nutrition, hospitality innovation, kinesiology; Caroline Ganoung, a senior studying human nutrition and hospitality innovation; Emily Spatz, a sophomore studying poultry science.

From Prairie Grove: Kelby Biswell, a junior studying agricultural education communications, technology

FAY JONES SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN

From Prairie Grove: Caleb Bertels, a fifth year student studying architecture.

J. WILLIAM FULBRIGHT COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES

From Farmington: Bayleigh Bond, a junior studying communication; Kailee Kyger, a senior studying mathematics; Maria McPherson, a senior studying graphic design; Charles Oxford, a freshman studying communication; Arlene Pena, a senior studying sociology; Allison Risner, a senior studying music.

From Lincoln: Abagaile Uselton, a senior studying history; Morgan Walker, a junior studying English.

From Prairie Grove: Timothy Frerking, a junior studying biology; Spencer Gauldin, a senior studying mathematics; Triston Gill, a junior studying criminology; Johnny Hutchison, a senior studying biology; Denise Whitehead, a senior studying criminal justice.

SAM M. WALTON COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

From Farmington: Brigette Daniel, a senior studying marketing; Joel Falknor, a senior studying marketing; Evan Glover, a senior studying information systems; Kailey Larkins, a junior with an undeclared major.

The following area students were named to the Dean's List of their respective college. To be named, students have earned a grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0.

COLLEGE OF EDUCATION AND HEALTH PROFESSIONS

From Farmington: Courtney Glemser, a senior studying elementary education; Nicole Henry, a freshman studying nursing; Megan McBee, a senior studying nursing; Ashley Sawatski, a senior studying nursing; Emily Storm, a junior studying elementary education.

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

From Farmington: Rendon Rieth, a senior studying civil engineering.

From Prairie Grove: David Mathis, a senior studying electrical engineering; Audrey Timmerman, a senior studying computer engineering.

From Summers -- Bao Ngoc Dao, a sophomore studying engineering.

DALE BUMPERS COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL, FOOD AND LIFE SCIENCES

From Farmington: Kynleigh Bond, a senior studying apparel merchandising and product development; Dean Cox, a junior studying agricultural business.

From Praire Grove: Hannah Johnson, a senior studying hospitality management; Katharine McConnell, a sophomore studying agricultural business.

From Summers: Victoria Toan, a senior studying agricultural business.

J. WILLIAM FULBRIGHT COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES

From Farmington: Madeline Brink, a sophomore studying political science; Hannah Franklin, a senior studying communication; Chase Laird, a senior studying psychology; Garrett Leonard, a senior studying English; Alexy Oslica, a junior studying political science; Stephen Piha, a senior studying communication; Tabatha Taylor, a junior studying communication; Abby Taylor, a junior studying Spanish; Brooklyn Warren, a junior studying communication; Sam M. Walton College of Business: Lane Penberthy, a senior studying management; Cale Petrie, a senior studying information systems; Bailey Stettmeier, a junior studying marketing.

From Lincoln: Grant Gibbs, a senior studying social work.

From Prairie Grove: Hannah Carothers, a junior studying psychology; Vanessa Castaneda, a senior studying geography; Anna Stroud, a senior studying art.

SAM M. WALTON COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

From Lincoln: Cole Walker, a senior studying marketing.

From Prairie Grove: Tanner Barnes, a senior studying economics and international economics; Alex Henry, a sophomore studying management; Lauren Horne, a senior studying supply chain management.

COLLEGE OF EDUCATION AND HEALTH PROFESSIONS

From Prairie Grove: Samantha Dugas, a sophomore studying kinesiology; Savannah Kilgore, a sophomore studying nursing.;

FAY JONES SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN

From Prairie Grove: Jerry Ferreira, a senior studying landscape architecture; Matthew Gauldin, a sophomore studying landscape architecture;

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS SCHOOL OF LAW

Two law students from Farmington earned 3.0 grade point averages or higher during the spring 2019 semester and were named to the Dean's list: Larry Walker, a third year law student and John Walker Williams, a third year law student.

General News on 07/31/2019