FARMINGTON -- Three adults and two juveniles, all of Siloam Springs, are facing a felony charge of armed robbery after one of the suspects used Facebook messaging to persuade the victim to meet in Farmington to smoke marijuana, according to Detective Justin Collins with Farmington Police Department.

Collins said the armed robbery appears to be an isolated incident. He warned the public about setting up meetings with strangers through Facebook and other forms of social media.

Yamille Rodriguez, 19, Spencer Jones, 18, Stephanie Cruz Umana, 19, all of Siloam Springs, were arrested in connection with felony aggravated robbery, and criminal mischief first degree, criminal trespass and theft of property, all misdemeanors.

The juveniles, a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy, are facing the same charges.

Jones also was arrested in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The preliminary police report said police found out about the armed robbery when they received a call from the area of Double Springs and Goose Creek for a welfare check on July 19. The victim, a 21-year-old man from Farmington, said he had just been robbed at gunpoint and was extremely shaken up.

The victim was able to point out where the armed robbery occurred, an abandoned house at 453 Goose Creek Road. The victim said three people picked him up at his house in Farmington and then took him to the abandoned house, where he thought he was going to smoke marijuana.

Two individuals came out from the house, wearing masks and holding handguns. They took the victim's car keys, shoes, phone, wallet, $100 cash and earbuds. Collins said Rodriguez made it appear during the robbery that she also was a victim of the crime, even though no items were taken from her.

Collins said all five were charged in connection with the armed robbery because the plan to rob the victim was a group effort and all five were involved in one way or another.

"Everyone had a part to play in the robbery. They were all in cahoots," Collins said.

According to the preliminary police report, Rodriguez had been messaging the victim and had set up a meeting with him in Farmington. The victim and Rodriguez did not know each other, Collins said.

Rodriguez, Cruz and a juvenile picked up the victim. Jones and the second juvenile were waiting at the abandoned house, the report said.

After receiving the call about the armed robbery, police searched the abandoned house and found a black bag apparently left behind by the suspects. The bag held a BB gun, several baggies with marijuana, pipes with residue and a grinder.

Collins said the victim contacted Rodriguez with the offer to meet her to return the bag. Rodriguez and Jones agreed to meet at Casey's gas station in Farmington where Farmington officers were waiting instead.

During interviews, both admitted to robbing the victim at gunpoint as planned. Rodriguez also admitted to throwing the victim's phone away in an unknown area, to setting up the incident in an abandoned house and to stealing other items from the victim, the report said. She gave the names of the other individuals involved in the robbery, which then led to their arrest, according to the report.

During an interview with Cruz, she admitted to police that she drove everyone to Farmington, picked up the victim to take him to the abandoned house and then drove the five suspects back to Siloam Springs after the armed robbery. She told police she was promised $20-25 in gas money for the trip.

The three adults were taken to Washington County Detention Center after their arrests. The two juveniles were taken to the juvenile detention center. The adults will appear in Circuit Court on the felony charges and Farmington District Court on the misdemeanor charges.

