Melodie Hurley, who lives in Fayetteville off Wedington Drive, walks her dogs on the new walking trail at Creekside Park in Farmington. She said she uses the park frequently for exercise. Her dogs are Lily the yellow lab and Ivy the Westie. With the new trail addition, the park now has a combined 1.25-mile public walking trail.

FARMINGTON -- The pavilion still has to be constructed but the $2 million expansion to Creekside Park is quickly coming to a finish.

Mayor Ernie Penn said Aug. 15 is his target date for everything to be ready. He said the city will have a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new amenities at the park at some point in the future.

The city has opened the new tennis courts and new basketball courts to the public and already people are playing on the courts.

The new walking trail is ready and is being used by many others.

City workers removed barriers from a new playground for older children on Friday morning and within minutes, kids were trying out the slides, ropes and rock climb that are features in the playset. The playground, called a Little Tikes Play Climber with twin towers, has a soft, spongy surface for safety.

The bathroom facility is not quite finished on the inside and a surface has to be installed for the Fitcore Extreme Obstacle Course. In addition, picnic tables, benches, trash cans and charcoal grills still have to be installed, along with sod.

Bleachers will be placed near the tennis courts and basketball courts. A concrete slab was laid for the bleachers but Penn said the slab is too small and the city probably will place benches on the slabs.

Floyd Shelley, public works manager, said the city will put up signs around the park expansion with rules and regulations. The city also will install surveillance cameras but this project will come later after all work is completed.

"The new section has something for everyone," Penn said Friday. "I think it's turned out good."

A couple walking along the trail Friday morning said they were impressed with the park expansion. Jim and Lydia Hawkins live off Wedington Drive but Lydia said they've been walking at Creekside Park for many years.

"It looks like it will appeal to a lot of different interests," Lydia Hawkins said.

