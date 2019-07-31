Photos: Laney, Stuckey

Thomas (Tom) Randolph Laney, 83, of Fayetteville, passed away after a long battle with Leukemia on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Circle of Life in Springdale.

He was born on Sept. 8, 1935, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Thomas Everett Laney and Muril Snyder Laney. He served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Oriskany and was stationed at Great Lakes. He was also a retired chef of over 60 years in restaurants in the area.

Survivors include, two sons, David Laney of Bentonville and Keith Laney of Dardanell; one daughter, Hope Laney Dorman of Fayetteville; two brothers, Wayne and Gary Fincher; one sister, Wanda Walker; three grandchildren, Brandon Laney and his girlfriend Whitney White of Rogers, Alex Laney of Norman, Okla., Laney Dorman of Prairie Grove; and one great-grandchild, Lincoln Laney of Rogers.

Funeral services were held July 25, 2019, at Beards Funeral Chapel. Burial with full military honors followed at the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice at 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.

Beard's Funeral Chapel of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Georgia McVey

Georgia McVey, 80, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born Feb. 22, 1939, in Dover, Okla., the daughter of Charley and Sarah (Hipple) Grape.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Grover Grape; and one sister, Nadine Grape.

Survivors include her husband, Eugene McVey; two sons, Alvin McVey and Eldon McVey; two brothers, Harley Grape and Harry Grape.

Funeral were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, in Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery with no graveside service.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Betty Jean Mendenhall

Betty Jean Mendenhall, 75, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Prairie Grove, Ark. She was born Oct. 23, 1943, in Ft. Morgan, Colo., the daughter of William Everett and Lora May (Dorsett) Mendenhall.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Don Stout, Travis McClelland and Gary Mendenhall.

Survivors include six nieces and nephews, George Stout, Jim Mendenhall, Christina Mendenhall, Linda Lorenz, Tisa Mugley, Tonya Yancey and Leann Leming; her sister-in-law, Pauline Mendenhall; numerous great-nieces and -nephews.

Funeral service was held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery, and no graveside service was held.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Zerl Dean Strode

Zerl Dean Strode, 77, of Strickler, died July 24, 2019. He passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family. He was born June 19, 1942, in Murray, Ark., to Hester and Claude Strode.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, "Buck"; an infant son; and a grandson.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen; sons, Ronald, Kevin, Richard; one daughter, Vivian; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services were held at the Prairie Grove Church of God, 304 W. Cleveland, Prairie Grove, AR 72753 on July 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for final expenses.

Westfield Funeral Home of Springdale, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Zachary Price Stuckey

Zachary Price Stuckey, 41, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in Fayetteville.

He was born July 19, 1978, in Little Rock, Ark., to Ken and Melinda (McGee) Stuckey. He was a graduate of Fayetteville High School and Ouachita Baptist University with a degree in graphic design. He and his wife Kelly own and operate Crown Beauty Bar in Fayetteville with two locations. He loved to make everyone laugh and loved his family and Jesus even more. He was an incredibly loyal husband, father, son, brother, friend, boss, mentor, comedian and sneakerhead - he leaves a giant hole in a lot of lives. He was an active and beloved member of Harvest Bible Fayetteville where his incredible community is surrounding his family.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Cooper Stuckey; one son, Everett; his parents, Ken and Melinda Stuckey of Fayetteville; sister, Natalie Northcutt and husband Curtis of Prairie Grove, Ark.; brother, Jordan Stuckey and wife Lara of Kansas City, Mo., and maternal grandparents, Don and Sue McGee of North Little Rock, Ark.

A Celebration of his life was held Thursday, July 25, at Fellowship Bible in Fayetteville with Pastor Bobby Greenwood officiating. Private burial followed at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to 99balloons.org.

Nelson Berna Funeral Home of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

