The public is invited to a solo exhibition of photographic artwork created by Fayetteville artist and award-winning fine art photographer Terry Dushan.

On display, will be a variety of photographs based on Terry's fascination with patterns in nature. The current exhibition features a dizzying array of colorful photographs, including many of Dushan's latest inspirations, mostly abstract compositions which mirror the original photograph but expand far beyond it. Dushan's artwork has been featured in numerous group and solo exhibitions and has received dozens of awards. All artwork on view is available for purchase.

Exhibition Dates – Aug. 3 through Aug. 31, 2019

The exhibition will be held at The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill from Aug. 3 through Aug. 31. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free.

The Gallery is located 20 miles west of Fayetteville, at 14327 Highway 45 in Cane Hill, Ark. For more information call 479-824-5339.

The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill is overseen by Historic Cane Hill Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The gallery is housed in a historic building, constructed in 1900, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

General News on 07/31/2019