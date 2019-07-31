An Illinois man was charged with fleeing, theft and driving while intoxicated following a police chase from Prairie Grove to Fayetteville with speeds that reached as high as 120 miles per hour, according to a Prairie Grove police report.

Bo D. Buffington, 20, of Litchfield, Ill., was arrested July 27 by Prairie Grove police in connection with felony theft by receiving, felony fleeing and misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, purchase and possession of an intoxicating liquor by a minor, driving on suspended license, reckless driving and disregarding a traffic control device.

Prairie Grove police attempted to make a traffic stop on a red Toyota Tundra but the vehicle failed to stop and pull over. The officers' narratives said speeds were in excess of 110 mph and the truck was passing multiple vehicles while driving in the opposing lane of traffic.

Buffington ran red lights at Mock and Douglas streets in Prairie Grove, Grace Lane in Farmington and Sang in Fayetteville. While in Farmington, the truck almost t-boned a vehicle pulling onto the highway from McDonald's.

Officers lost sight of the truck in Fayetteville around Martin Luther King Boulevard and College Street but then picked it back up near Ray and Lee streets. The driver stopped and a Prairie Grove officer was able to place Buffington in handcuffs.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a wallet belonging to another person. It was determined the truck belonged to this person. Buffington admitted to an officer that he had stolen the truck from his uncle in Alma.

Buffington was taken to Farmington Police Department for field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test.

Buffington was placed under arrest and taken to Washington County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond on fleeing and $2,400 bond on reckless driving. He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 28.

