Back-To-School Bonanza

Farmington Back To School Bonanza will be 4:30-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1 at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Drive. It is free for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Kids will receive free tennis shoes, backpacks, socks, haircuts, underwear, vision and dental screenings and kindergarten physicals. All are welcome but the child must be present to receive items.

Back-To-School Bonanza

Lincoln Back To School Bonanza will be 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1 at Lincoln Elementary School, 613 E. County Ave. It is free for children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and students will receive free socks, shoes, backpacks, haircuts and identification cards from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Lincoln Rodeo

The 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo will be Aug. 8-10, starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 adults; kids 6-10 $5. The street dance will be 8-11 p.m. Aug. 7 with Howard Lester and the Boston Mountain Playboys.

Soggy Doggy Pool Party

Friends of Prairie Grove Pound will sponsor their seventh annual Soggy Doggy Pool Party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. Cost is $10/dog, people are free. For more information, call 846-DOGS.

Clothesline Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday, Sept. 1, please call Marion Cowwan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group, please plan on 20-30 minutes of song. Everyone else bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.

