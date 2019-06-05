Harding University

Morgan Lewis, a senior exercise science major from Farmington, and Taylor Spinks, a senior English major from Prairie Grove, were named to the Dean's List at Harding for the spring semester.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Joseph Broadway, a Farmington graduate, has been awarded a stipend by the university to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer. Broadway, a mechanical engineering major, will participate in the project, "Validation of a Mathematical Model for Predicting Heat Flux in 3D Printed Titanium Alloy Parts" as part of Nebraska's Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program.

Arkansas Tech University

The following local students were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester.

From Farmington: David Martin Askegaard, Patricia Lynn Bruno (4.0), Bailey Dawn Fowler (4.0), Matthew Dion Holt (4.0), Kera Paige McCain (4.0), Audrey Rebecca Pike (4.0).

From Lincoln: Ronald G. Davis, Hannah Noel Mitchell (4.0).

From Prairie Grove: Mary Katherine Barger (4.0), Abigail Grace Bostian, Rachel Nicole Cunningham, Ethan Bryan Davis (4.0), Talyssa K. Fretz, Megan Danielle Haley, Tessa Monique Johnson, Grace Farnham McMahon, Jackson Scott Stone, Sarah James Stone, Solomon James Walker (4.0), Tracy Marie Walker (4.0).

University of Kansas

Maria Ann Ball of Prairie Grove achieved her Doctor of Occupational Therapy during KU's annual commencement ceremony, held May 19 in Lawrence, Kan.

Ouachita Baptist University

Paige Purifoy of Farmington graduated December 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education and kinesiology & leisure studies/teaching.

General News on 06/05/2019