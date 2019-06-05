Dairy production is an important part of American agriculture. Milk and other dairy products from cows and goats remain a staple in the diets of most Americans.

A trip to the grocery store's dairy case shows the variety of products resulting from the milk. Fluid milk is available in several varieties - skim milk (0% fat), 1%, 2%, and whole (approximately 3.5%).

Raw milk is separated into skim milk and cream, and then re-blended to a standard fat content for each product. Because cows' milk averages more than 3.5% fat, the extra cream is used to make other liquid products like whipping cream, half and half, and eggnog or it is manufactured into butter or ice cream.

Fluid milk in the U.S. is pasteurized (milk is pasteurized by rapidly heating it to 72° - 75°C for 15 to 20 seconds, and then quickly cooling) to kill potentially harmful bacteria. Fluid milk is also homogenized (fat droplets are dispersed so they do not float to the top) and is fortified with vitamins A and D, which along with the absorbable calcium naturally in milk are needed for strong healthy bones and teeth. Over the most recent two decades, fluid milk consumption per capita has declined, and sales of low-fat milk have increased relative to whole milk. Recent innovative marketing of convenient single servings of milk and introduction of a wide variety of milk flavors have increased sales of individual servings.

Cows that have concluded their production in the herd, are used for production of ground beef. Dairy veal and dairy steers are sold in similar markets and under identical USDA grading systems to more traditional beef breed steers. Byproducts of dairy beef production include leather, fertilizer, cosmetics, glue, and pharmaceuticals.

Across the United States the number of dairy cows in 2013 was unchanged but the number of dairy cows in Arkansas decreased 18 percent from 11,000 in 2012 to 9,000 in 2013. There was also a decrease in dairy goat numbers. There are less than 100 dairies currently in Arkansas.

The 4-H Dairy Project is still a popular livestock enterprise for youth throughout the state. Dairy cattle are popular show animals at county, district and Arkansas State Fairs. There are also leadership activities available such as dairy judging, state dairy camp, dairy quiz bowl, and dairy skillathon.

SOURCE: WASHINGTON COUNTY OFFICE, ARKANSAS COOPERATIVE EXTENSION SERVICE

General News on 06/05/2019