The following events will be held at local libraries the next week.

Wednesday, June 5

FARMINGTON

10-11 a.m., A Universe of Stories - Dr. Auld

3-4:30 p.m., Teens on Laptops

LINCOLN

10 a.m., A Universe of Stories - Science Guy Steve Cox

11 .m., Lego Time

2 p.m., Junior Book Club, ages 9-13

Thursday, June 6

FARMINGTON

3-4:30 p.m., Tabletop Gaming Club

Friday, June 7

FARMINGTON

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Craft Fridays

Saturday, June 8

FARMINGTON

2:30-3:30 p.m., Lego Club

Monday, June 10

FARMINGTON

10-11 a.m., A Universe of Stories, artist Rich Davis

Tuesday, June 11

FARMINGTON

10:30 a.m. Little Cardinal's Story Time

2-3:30 p.m., Lego Club

LINCOLN

5:30-7:30 p.m., Family Game Night

Wednesday, June 12

FARMINGTON

2-3 p.m., A Universe of Stories - Closeup with Birds

3-4:30 p.m., Teens on Laptops

LINCOLN

10 a.m., A Universe of Stories - Solar System Ambassador

11 a.m., Lego Time

2 p.m., Juniors Book Club

