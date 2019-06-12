PRAIRIE GROVE -- In a special meeting last week, Prairie Grove City Council voted 6-1 to accept a counteroffer of $100,000 to purchase a small cottage behind City Hall.

Council member Brea Gragg voted against the motion.

Mayor Sonny Hudson said the house at 977 Stills Road was for sale when the city purchased the City Hall and police department buildings in December 2012, but he did not pursue the house at the time because of finances.

The home is for sale again, and Hudson said he told one of the owners the city might be interested in purchasing the house.

Hudson offered $95,000 to Jacque Pearce, one of three owners on the deed, and she countered with a firm $100,000. Hudson said former council member Gina Bailey, a real estate agent in Prairie Grove, looked at the property and said $100,000 would be a fair price to pay.

The 14-year-old house has about 1,000 square feet, two bedrooms, one bath, and is on less than one-fifth of an acre.

Hudson said the structure has not been well taken of and will need some work. He proposed to purchase the house for additional office space and storage for Prairie Grove Police Department.

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, said the house would give the city about five to 10 years before it needs to consider expanding the police department building.

The city will use $30,000 from the sale of the old water department building and reserve funds to pay for the house.

